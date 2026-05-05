Democratic-led Onondaga County Legislature votes to revamp Industrial Development Agency

Onondaga County legislators are at odds over an upheaval on a local development agency board.

The legislature voted 10-7 along party lines Tuesday afternoon to replace four current Republican members of the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency (OCIDA) board with four new members who are Democrats.

The measure also re-appoints two current members.

Public comment and discussion about the measure took up more than an hour at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.

Legislature Chair Nicole Watts, a Democrat, said the new appointees reflect the values of her caucus.

"Economic development should not be measured solely by the number of projects completed or the dollars invested, but by the quality and sustainability of the outcomes. We must be asking, 'Are we strengthening our tax base? Are we creating good paying jobs? Are we supporting growth that aligns with our community's values and long-term needs?’"

Former legislature chairman Tim Burtis, a Republican, called the move “shameful.”

Burtis said, in December, he was accused of rushing appointments, but he said he followed the proper procedure, and he doesn’t feel like the Democrats did.

"You skipped a step. The process, I'm sorry, is terrible,” Burtis said. “You did not keep your own procedures. The fact that we have zero communication between us on this is proof that these appointments were rushed on purpose."

At one point in the debate, Republican Minority Leader Brian May offered Democrats a deal: replace only two members to the OCIDA board, and Republicans would agree to support an additional $5 million for affordable housing projects.

After a short recess, Democrats refused the deal.

Legislators said OCIDA will play a critical role in current and future development projects, including Micron. Critics of the board’s shake-up said it may lead investors to question the agency’s stability.

But one of the new appointees, Sally Santangelo, addressed the legislature during the meeting’s public comment period, saying she has strong ties to central New York and is committed to the community’s future.

"I take this opportunity very seriously, and I look forward to the chance to serve in this new capacity and maybe help shape the opportunity my kids and your kids have in some small way," Santangelo said.

In response to the vote, County Executive Ryan McMahon’s office released a statement saying in part, “The administration remains focused on partnership, coordinated planning, and transparent communication to ensure the county continues moving forward.”

It added the county executive emphasized the importance of working collaboratively with the legislature and new OCIDA board members to protect shared priorities.

