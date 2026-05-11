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AI on the agenda as Trump heads to China

NPR | By Deepa Shivaram
Published May 11, 2026 at 4:42 AM EDT

Artificial intelligence on the agenda for President Trump's upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
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