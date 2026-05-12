NPR Music's 2026 Tiny Desk Contest winner is Cure For Paranoia

After a live Tiny Desk concert recording, Cure For Paranoia will embark on a 10-city tour this summer, with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, Denver, Chicago, Minneapolis, Boston, New York, and Washington, D.C.

/ The wait is finally over. Meet your 2026 #TinyDeskContest winner: Cure For Paranoia.

Catch them this summer as they head out on a 10-city tour, stopping in: LA • San Francisco • Seattle • Austin • Denver • Chicago • Minneapolis • Boston • NYC • D.C.





— Today on, NPR Music announced the winner of the 12th annual Tiny Desk Contest:, a hip-hop collective from Dallas

Watch their Contest-winning entry, " No Brainer ."

Their sound — a self-described "pro-mental health" fusion of rap, hip-hop and soul — is defined by its vulnerability and high-energy delivery.

Cure For Paranoia's founder and frontman, Cameron McCloud, shared he has been trying to win the Tiny Desk Contest — or "chasing the dragon" — for years, noting that this recognition is about more than just the tour or the Desk performance; it's about the opportunity for the world to witness the band's collective talent. "Ultimately, there is no greater platform for discovery and authenticity than the visibility provided by NPR," said Cameron.

"Cure For Paranoia is destined to be a force in the music industry and their entry, aptly titled 'No Brainer,' sealed the deal as winners of the Contest. For four years, Cameron and the crew have wowed our judges with creativity and versatility and I can't wait to see what they finally bring to the Tiny Desk!," said Bobby Carter.

Later this month, Cure For Paranoia will perform behind NPR's iconic Tiny Desk in Washington, D.C., joining the ranks of 2026 artists like Milo J , Noah Kahan , Geese , and Miguel , as well as acclaimed past Tiny Desk Contest winners, such as Tanks and the Bangas, Fantastic Negrito, and last year's winner, Ruby Ibarra. Following their performance, Cure For Paranoia will embark on the Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour, bringing their music to audiences across the country.

Rooted in hip-hop and the concept of "rap as medicine," Cure For Paranoia frontman Cameron discovered the profound healing power of music more than a decade ago. This revelation sparked a career-defining mission: creating music as a form of therapy for others. The group's win serves as the ultimate validation of his lifelong commitment to authentic healing.

Now in its 12th year, the Tiny Desk Contest is dedicated to uncovering unsigned talent and serving as a powerful catalyst for an artist's career trajectory. As a premier national platform, the Contest invites musicians from all genres to showcase their creativity and reach a new audience.

The band's performance of "No Brainer" was selected from more than 6,000 submissions by independent artists across the country. This year's judging panel included Bobby Carter , Tiny Desk series producer and host; Robin Hilton , host and senior producer of Tiny Desk and All Songs Considered; Anamaria Sayre , Tiny Desk producer and host of Alt.Latino; Celia Gregory, morning host on WNXP in Nashville; Madison McFerrin , singer-songwriter and Tiny Desk alum; Tierra Whack , rapper and Tiny Desk alum; Alex Marrero of KUTX in Austin; Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee and Jessica Linker , Founder of Pitch Perfect PR.

"Frontman Cameron McCloud is a next-level performer who writes the kind of songs that get stuck in your head and won't let go. From the moment we hit 'play' on this year's entry, they had us. A perfect mix of catharsis, humor, and humanity," said Robin Hilton.

Tune in to NPR's All Things Considered this afternoon for the first interview with our 2026 Contest winner. Stations and broadcast times are available at NPR.org/stations .

To learn more about the band, visit Cure For Paranoia's official website and follow them on Instagram .

TINY DESK CONTEST TOUR

The Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour, which brings the winner to stages around the country, will once again include cities like Los Angeles, New York, and D.C., as well as new stops in Minneapolis and Boston. Audiences will have an opportunity to see this year's winner perform live in 10 cities, alongside a showcase of vibrant local talent at each stop.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now at our Tiny Desk Contest tour page .

The 2026 Tiny Desk Contest is presented by Capital One and supported by Rivian. For all things related to NPR's Tiny Desk Contest, subscribe to the newsletter and follow NPR Music's Facebook and Instagram .

2026 Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour:

June 10: Regent Theater, Los Angeles (Station partners: KCRW, LAist, KVCR)

June 12: Bimbo's 365 Club, San Francisco (Station partners: KQED, KALW) — SOLD OUT

June 14: Neumos , Seattle (Station partner: KUOW, KNKX)

June 24: Emo's , Austin (Station partner: KUTX)— SOLD OUT

June 26: Gothic Theater, Denver (Stations partner: KUVO, Indie 102.3)

June 28: Thalia Hall , Chicago (Station partner: WBEZ)

June 30: Fine Line Music Hall , Minneapolis (Stations partner: MPR)

July 7: The Sinclair , Boston (Stations partner: WBUR, GBH)

July 9: Warsaw , New York (Station partner: WNYC/WQXR, WBGO, WSHU)

July 19: Howard Theater , Washington, D.C. (Station partner: WAMU)

FAN FAVORITE In the third installment of our "Fan Favorite" social vote, Tiny Desk Contest fans chose 75-year-old Venezuelan soloist Yordano as their favorite Top Shelf entry. He won with his romantic folk ballad, "Dias de Junio." Yordano described the song as an "intimate and evocative style that transforms memories of love into luminous and lasting images."

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