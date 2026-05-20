State lawmakers begin voting on budget legislation

Public schools stand to receive an increase in state aid under a budget bill passed by legislators Wednesday.

The legislation marked the first passage of a major budget bill seven weeks after the deadline. A noncontroversial debt service bill passed in late March.

Foundation aid for all districts would increase by at least 2%, although some will receive more according to aid runs released Wednesday morning. Total school spending would top $39 billion.

Gov. Kathy Hochul had initially proposed a 1% boost in foundation aid.

The legislation also includes changes in the foundation aid formula to account for students in foster care and those experiencing homelessness. The changes had been sought by educators.

Hochul’s proposal for a statewide universal pre-K mandate by the 2028-29 school year is also in the budget bill.

It also includes a five-year delay in the electric school bus transition.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said more funding could be on the way to help schools make that transition as the budget is finalized.

“We haven't nailed down that breakdown on the money, but there will be something to still help along with infrastructure and purchasing the buses,” he told reporters Wednesday afternoon.

Republicans sought to include a feasibility study for the mandate, but that was batted down by Democrats. Others thought passing the education budget would be premature since other portions of the budget have not been finalized.

Lawmakers still are working on other portions of the state budget, including a final revenue plan.

“Here we are voting on an education budget … about $40 billion worth of funding is going to go into that,” said Assemblymember Phil Palmesano, R-Corning, and ranking member on the Assembly Ways and Means Committee. “We don't have the details on anything, no details on what tax increases are going to be a part of this, who's impacted by it, because we have not seen language.”

Since the other bills have not been completed, legislators passed an extender to last through the Memorial Day weekend.