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A National Spelling Bee champion shares what it takes to win

NPR | By Hosts,
Gabriel J. SánchezTinbete Ermyas
Published May 27, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT

The 2025 Scripps National Spelling Bee champ shares what it takes to spell it right in 2026.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Tinbete Ermyas
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
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