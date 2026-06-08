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Ayra Starr: Tiny Desk Concert

NPR | By Alanté Serene
Published June 8, 2026 at 9:43 AM EDT

This Black Music Month, Tiny Desk celebrates the undeniable legacy of BET. Like the network that put Black artistry first, these sets reflect the essence of Black music. 

Ayra Starr has dreamed of being behind the Desk since she was 14 years old. When that day finally arrived, she wanted the focus to be on her stage presence and distinctively deep-toned vocals. So she traded her signature "Fashion Killer" looks for a simple black sweatsuit, embracing the stripped-down spirit of our platform.

Starr and her band arrived with a set that was balanced nearly to perfection — a standard that she attributes mostly to her Nigerian roots. They deliver Afro-fusion grooves, dreamy soundscapes and high-energy rhythms in a collection of songs, highlighting the versatility that has made her one of the most exciting young voices in global pop. Hip winds are encouraged through a sultry string of tracks including "Gimme Dat," "Who's Dat Girl" and the unreleased "Tornado," from the upcoming album Starrgirl. 

By the end of her set, Starr offers a glimpse into the vulnerability beneath her popstar persona with "Amin" and "Orun." The faith-infused records showcase her perseverance and gratitude for how far she's come and what next for the shining Starr.

SET LIST

  • "Birds Sing of Money"
  • "Gimme Dat"
  • "Who's Dat Girl"
  • "Tornado"
  • "Rush"
  • "Commas"
  • "Amin"
  • "Orun" 

MUSICIANS

  • Ayra Starr: vocals
  • Vin Landolfi: guitar
  • Gabe Bennett: drums
  • Philip Cornish: keys
  • James Bratten Jr.: bass
  • Dominique Treadwell: background vocals
  • Elyscia: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Alanté Serene
  • Director: Maia Stern
  • Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Video Editor: Joshua Bryant
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro
  • Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
  • Photographer: Michael Zamora
  • Tiny Desk Team: Josh Newell, Felix Contreras
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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