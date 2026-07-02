Schumer, community leaders raise concerns as SNAP cuts near

Cuts to SNAP food benefits will soon go into effect, which has advocates and federal politicians sounding the alarm.

Senator Chuck Schumer says he will not vote for a new farm bill unless cuts to SNAP funding are restored or at least postponed across the board for two years and adds that he expects federal support from both sides of the aisle.

The cuts will have a devastating impact on families dealing with food insecurity, Schumer said.

“Those cuts go into effect, right now, in September. And that means (that) in a few months, our counties — including Wyoming County — are going to have to make an awful choice," he said. "Raise local taxes or cut vital food assistance.”

Veterans are among groups at an elevated risk, with about 25% of the state’s veterans from recent wars dealing with food insecurity.

There are other services available for current and former military members, but assistance programs like SNAP and food pantries are especially helpful for those with children at home, said Anthony Solina, Wyoming County American Legion Commander and director of Wyoming County Veteran Services.

“When people reach out, ‘Hey, we have food for you,’ or ‘We have toiletries for you. Right away, I reach out, ‘Yes, bring them in,’ or I'll go pick them up," he said. "We have a minivan, I'll load up, and whatever we can, because it does give me that perspective, as you said, to be the best advocate I can for our veterans and their families.”

The stricter SNAP standards put in place under President Donald Trump are too difficult to meet, especially for residents in rural communities, Wyoming County Community Action CEO Victoria Tiebor said.

“They have to put in so many hours a month to be able to qualify for SNAP benefits or volunteer hours," she said. "Many of our residents in Wyoming County can't even meet those parameters, even if they wanted to, because they don't have transportation to get to those work guidelines.”

According to nonprofit organization Hunger Solutions New York, the state will take on an additional $1.2 billion in annual SNAP expenses — which also trickle down to counties — if the federal cuts fully go into effect as currently laid out.