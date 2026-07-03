© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Just gave birth or are about to? Share your story and questions about costs

NPR
Published July 3, 2026 at 7:03 AM EDT
Ariel Skelley/Digital Vision
/
Getty Images

What does it cost to give birth in the U.S. these days? Maybe you saved and planned ahead but were still hit with unexpected expenses.

Trying to map out costs can be tough. What did you wish you knew? How could you have been more prepared? What stumbling blocks did you face in terms of healthcare choices and managing the costs? We want to hear from you.

We're reporting on the cost of giving birth in the U.S. for a series called Healthcare Helpline, produced by NPR and KFF Health News. The series helps you navigate the hurdles between you and good care.

New or prospective parents, what questions or reflections do you have? What are you worried about?

Click below to share your questions and story with us. We may have a reporter reach out to discuss your story and help find answers.

Click here to go to the form and share your story.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPRNPR Top Stories
Recent Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now