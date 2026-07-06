Scrutiny is renewed following latest death in Erie County Holding Center

As the Erie County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the death of a man in custody over the weekend, community members are again questioning safety within the facility and communication with families of those held there.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of July 4 deputies found 27-year-old Antonio Pizarro unresponsive in his cell. Efforts by personnel from the Jail Management Division, Buffalo Fire Department and AMR to revive Pizarro were unsuccessful.

The Erie County District Attorney and New York State Attorney General’s Office were both notified of the fatality. The Sheriff’s Office stated Saturday potential suspects had been identified.

Pizarro, according to the Sheriff’s Office, was held since June 30 in relation to a parole warrant.

“Obviously, the community should be aware of what's going on, but the family, from what I understand, is still trying to figure out what's happened,” said Stephanie Mejia, executive director of the Western New York Peace Center. “They should have full communication lines open with the family, so the family can know, and the family and the Erie County Holding Center both process this together to figure out again what happened, and also to ensure it doesn't happen again.”

This is the seventh death of someone in custody at the Holding Center in the past five years. Community advocates are again demanding answers. Some are raising concerns for what they suggest is different treatment of Black and Latino people within the justice system.

Alberto O. Cappas, co-publisher of Buffalo Latino Village, issued this statement as part of a news release sent out Monday morning: “Buffalo’s Black and Puerto Rican/Latino communities — historically impacted by unequal treatment in the criminal justice system — are expressing deep concern. For many, Pizarro’s death reflects systemic failures rather than an isolated tragedy. Families and community organizations, including Buffalo Latino Village, point to recurring issues: delayed information, incomplete public statements, and investigations that stretch on for months. Each new death reinforces fears that the Holding Center is failing in its responsibility to keep people safe.”

Among the questions the publication raises is the demographics of Erie County Holding Center staff, and whether they're consistent with the population of those held in custody.