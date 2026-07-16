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Embedded: We Keep Us Safe — Evidence from Episode 6

NPR
Published July 16, 2026 at 9:32 AM EDT

This page contains material from Season 27 of NPR's Embedded podcast. To listen, visit npr.org/CHOP or search for Embedded wherever you get your podcasts.

Map: Tracking the Cars

June 29, 2020: This map, created by an analyst for the City of Seattle in Antonio Mays Sr.'s civil suit, animates the movements of the white Jeep, the silver Pathfinder and a third vehicle (coming up on episode 7) in the minutes before the fatal shooting. The video has been sped up by NPR for clarity and efficiency.

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