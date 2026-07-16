Embedded: We Keep Us Safe — Evidence from Episode 6

This page contains material from Season 27 of NPR's Embedded podcast. To listen, visit npr.org/CHOP or search for Embedded wherever you get your podcasts.

Map: Tracking the Cars

June 29, 2020: This map, created by an analyst for the City of Seattle in Antonio Mays Sr.'s civil suit, animates the movements of the white Jeep, the silver Pathfinder and a third vehicle (coming up on episode 7) in the minutes before the fatal shooting. The video has been sped up by NPR for clarity and efficiency.

More from this series

Copyright 2026 NPR

Loading...