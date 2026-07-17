How to protect yourself from poor air quality

Updated July 17, 2026 at 11:15 AM EDT

This story was originally published on June 7, 2023, and has been updated.

Extreme heat and dry conditions in Ontario, Canada, and northern Minnesota helped fuel wildfires earlier in the week, and people in the U.S. might be noticing an unpleasant by-product of those blazes: thick, disgusting smoke.

It's more than just gross to smell, it's hazardous to breathe. That's because wildfire smoke contains fine particulates, also known as PM2.5. These lightweight and tiny particles travel far and wide and can go deep into your lungs and bloodstream, causing inflammation, heart attacks, strokes, asthma and other health issues.

According to a 2021 study by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, wildfire smoke is up to 10 times more harmful to humans than other types of pollution, like car exhaust, because of the abundance of PM2.5 particles.

So if you can see the haze outside your window, or if the sky looks an unusual color or the air smells like campfire, it's best to stay indoors if possible.

Here are more tips on how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke.

How to interpret the air quality index (AQI)

According to AirNow, the higher the AQI value in your area, the greater the level of air pollution and the greater the health concerns.

AQI of 100 or below

An AQI of 50 or below represents good air quality and won't pose risks. Air quality is still acceptable if the AQI is 51 to 100, but there may be a risk to people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution, such as those with respiratory illnesses.

AQI between 101 to 150

If the AQI is 100 to 150, people with respiratory or other medical issues should start taking precautions like avoiding the outdoors altogether or wearing an N95 mask when outside.

AQI between 151 to 200

Once the AQI reaches 151 to 200, most people will start noticing minor effects like a scratchy throat, runny nose and maybe some nausea. If you're in a sensitive group — for example, if you've been diagnosed with asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) — then you'll want to look out for signs of more severe health problems, like chest tightness, an inability to catch your breath, and sudden dizziness or confusion.

AQI between 201 to 300

If the AQI is over 200 in your area — this should show as a purple color on a map — then health risks are increased for everyone, whether you have underlying issues or not. You might notice minor symptoms, such as coughing, but everyone should be alert to symptoms that might indicate a more serious problem, such as a tightening or weighted feeling in the chest or labored breathing.

AQI of 301 or above

If the AQI is 301, everyone will likely experience some form of smoke-related health issue. If you can, move all activities indoors or reschedule them for another day.

If you can, stay inside

If the AQI in your area is above 150, avoid going outside if you can. Avoid exercising outside or running errands that can wait until the air quality has improved. If you need to be outside, use a well-fitting N95 mask if you have one available. Because of the tiny size of those PM2.5 particles, something like a bandana or cloth face covering won't protect your lungs from the smoke.

Minimize your exposure indoors

Close all doors and windows to the outside. If your windows have cracks, use a damp towel to cover them to limit the air from outside.

If you have central air conditioning, running that should help, since air is filtered as it runs through the system. But if you have a window unit, you might not see the same benefit. Many of these types of air conditioners are designed to pull air from the outside, which could just make your room smokier.

If you have an air purifier or air filter, those are your best bet for improving indoor air quality. They can be pretty pricey, but if you're feeling crafty, try making a DIY box fan air filter for wildfire smoke — these are amazingly effective if properly taped together.

Finally, if you're hitting the road on a smoky day, press that recirculate button (it's the one that looks like arrows inside an outline of a car). That way, your car won't be pulling air from outside but will just keep recirculating the air that's already in the car, and improving the air quality the longer you drive.

Self-care for smoke-filled days

A hydrating moisturizer can help keep those smoke particles out of your pores and help with skin irritation caused by the dry air and blustery winds that often accompany wildfires.

Drinking lots of water will also help your overall well-being, since fires usually happen where the air is dry and windy, and often (but not always!) occur on hot days.

If the smell of the smoke is getting to you, try dabbing a bit of essential oil under your nose or use a strong-scented chapstick to mask the smell.

And most importantly: try to stay calm. Smoke days are stressful and an upsetting reminder of our changing climate. Anxiety will make all the effects of smoke exposure feel worse to you, so it might be helpful to remember that other communities have come through similar or worse smoke situations, and the air will eventually clear.

The audio portion of this episode was produced by Sylvie Douglis and edited by Meghan Keane.

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