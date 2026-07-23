The War and Treaty: Tiny Desk Concert

I told myself I wasn't going to tear up at this Tiny Desk by The War and Treaty . So much for willpower. When a performance is this strong, there's no holding back.

For more than a decade, Michael and Tanya Trotter, a husband-and-wife duo based in Nashville, have delivered music directly from the heart. There is no pretense; they are exactly themselves. Naturally, it helps to possess voices rich in both opulence and amplitude, along with emotive astuteness. Michael can toss off a gritty scream reminiscent of Bobby Womack , but touched with the sensuality of Teddy Pendergrass , while Tanya can rock out her voice, à la Tina Turner .

Tanya traces her career roots back to Washington, D.C., while Michael's back story is more tangled. He taught himself piano as a soldier when there happened to be an instrument in one of Saddam Hussein's palaces where he and his U.S. Army unit were encamped during the Iraq War. Later, he suffered from PTSD — along with suicidal thoughts and homelessness — which inspired him to write "Five More Minutes."

That song blends classic soul with rock, just two of the many genres the Trotters routinely merge. There are flashes of country, Americana, R&B and funk in their songs. A retro soul vibe runs through this Tiny Desk set, enthralling the audience, which included local family members and the legendary DJ Donnie Simpson.

SET LIST

"Are You Ready to Love Me?"

"Five More Minutes"

"Don't Say Goodbye"

"Shouldn't Have"

"High Heels"

MUSICIANS

Michael Trotter Jr.: vocals, keys

Tanya Trotter: vocals

Darion Hodge: bass, music director

Max Brown: guitar

Korey Keys: keys

Jonathan "B.A.M." Holmes: drums

Blaise Hearn: trumpet

Colton Good: sax

Chelsey Green: violin

Cristina Sands: background vocals

Jordan Babbs: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Tom Huizenga

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Mitra I. Arthur

Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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