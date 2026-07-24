Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

A new lawsuit is challenging New York’s Medical Aid in Dying law before it takes effect in August.

The legal challenge from a coalition of Catholic health providers and the Diocese of Rockville Centre says the law is unconstitutional. A separate lawsuit from a group of disability rights advocates is also challenging the law. But the state is still proceeding with the implementation process.

Democrats say they’re not worried about organized labor’s might in turning out the voter even after labor-backed candidates lost in June’s primary election and some union members’ support of President Trump.

GOP members of the New York Legislature are calling for a hearing to examine the state’s voter registration infrastructure. That’s after New Jersey officials revealed a software glitch by an outside vendor led to around 400 non-citizens voting in the 2024 elections. The firm in question, Idemia, also has business in New York.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.