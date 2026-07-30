Embedded: We Keep Us Safe — Evidence from Episode 8
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Video: Police Approach the Crime Scene
WARNING: This video contains explicit language.
June 29, 2020: Bodycam footage captures SPD officers monitoring the crime scene from blocks away, after Antonio Mays Jr. and Robert West have been shot and transported to medical care. Following instructions from a commander, these officers ultimately walk away without securing the scene. Police return in the morning.
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