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Charlie Puth: Tiny Desk Concert

NPR | By Ashley Pointer
Published August 4, 2026 at 8:50 AM EDT

Charlie Puth walked into the Tiny Desk and turned it into a jazz club. Known for crafting some of the biggest pop records of the last decade, Puth approaches the Desk less like a hitmaker and more like a bandleader, reimagining familiar songs with fresh arrangements that spotlight the musicianship at his core. With effortless precision — and plenty of spontaneity — he guides his band through each song, shaping dynamics in real time like a professor leading a masterclass.

"We Don't Talk Anymore" opens with a colorful vamp before unfolding into what Puth jokingly calls "the version I wish came out," trading glossy pop production for rich harmony and space to breathe. Performing another hit, "Attention" leans into an early '90s, Michael Jackson-inspired groove, extending the outro into a jam. Introducing "See You Again," Puth reflects on how much of his music is inspired by church. This version, wildly different from the one that soundtracks the Furious 7 tribute to actor Paul Walker, swells into a warm, worship-like song.

Closing the set with "Changes" from his latest album, Whatever's Clever!, Puth leaves behind any notion that he is just a pop songwriter and producer. These arrangements reveal an artist deeply fluent in the language of harmony, groove and collaboration — one who's still approaching music with the curiosity of a lifelong student.

SET LIST

  • "We Don't Talk Anymore" 
  • "Attention" 
  • "See You Again"  
  • "Changes" 

MUSICIANS

  • Charlie Puth: vocals
  • Darek Cobbs: keys, music director
  • Jan Ozveren: guitar
  • Brandon Brown: bass
  • Cedric Thompson: drums
  • Olivia Tapia: background vocals
  • Blakley: background vocals
  • Lorea Turner: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Ashley Pointer
  • Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Director: Josh Newell
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Alanté Serene
  • Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai
  • Audio Mix: Maggie Luthar
  • Photographer: Bronson Arcuri
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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