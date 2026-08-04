Congressman Max Miller (R-OH) wants the House Ethics Committee to investigate him

Embattled Ohio Republican Max Miller says he is asking the House Ethics Committee to investigate him. This comes after the congressman released a video statement and documents in response to claims attributed to his ex-wife.

In a statement on X, Miller says he is seeking the ethics probe to clear his name in connection with accusations of abuse. Those allegations were made by Miller's ex-wife Emily Moreno, the daughter of Ohio Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno, and were disclosed in court documents in connection with a custody battle.

On Sunday, Miller posted an extended video statement and a trove of documents to defend against the claims. The documents included sensitive images of the couple's minor child, which his legal team said were inadvertently shared.

Following that effort, Sen. Moreno said Miller — who is in a tough re-election fight — was not fit to serve and should resign. The matter has divided Republicans in Congress, but time is running out for Miller and for the party to decide whether he stays in the race.

An NPR editor adapted this audio report by NPR's Claudia Grisales.

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