'We will rebuild': Ebony Prophet-Bullock becomes interim Buffalo Public Schools superintendent

Ebony Prophet-Bullock is now Buffalo Public Schools’ interim superintendent, after a swearing-in ceremony on Thursday in City Hall.

Prophet-Bullock, a longtime district employee, was selected by the board just two days after the resignation of Pascal Mubenga in mid-July.

Prophet-Bullock is a long-time BPS employee, starting out as a teacher, then moving to administration, most recently serving as the Chief Accountability and Information Officer. According to a biography on the Breast Cancer Network of WNY, where she is a board member, Prophet-Bullock has a Doctor of Education degree in Education Policy Leadership.

"I have one role, one priority, and that is to make sure schools on September 3 are open, safely, with teachers who are looking forward to students, meals ready for them, busses to get them [there] on time," Prophet-Bullock said. "Every decision that I make over the next coming weeks will be centered on that responsibility."

Prophet-Bullock becomes superintendent following a difficult year for the district, from a settlement with the state attorney general over disproportionate suspensions, to leadership facing sexual harassment claims, and more. The turmoil has led to state education department intervention.

In both her speech and in speaking to reporters, Prophet-Bullock continuously emphasized her sole focus is on getting students to school in September.

"I'll talk to you about what's going to happen on September 3," Prophet-Bullock said. "I have no comment about anything else."

Board President Kathy Evans-Brown says she shares that priority now that the district has a leader.

"We have to calm the noise, right? And despite the noise and the distractions, we have to continue to work," Evans-Brown said.

Evans-Brown expressed to reporters her confidence in Prophet-Bullock.

"She's a staple in this community, and she has over 20-something years in the district, very knowledgeable about data, about accountability, about education. She's been in the classroom. She's been a principal, et cetera," Evans-Brown said. "So, it was important to bring her in as interim superintendent."

With regards to if the district will start searching for a permanent superintendent, Evans-Brown said there "will be a search, but not right away."

Her swearing-in ceremony, held in Buffalo Common Council Chambers, was well attended, including by elected officials and prominent stakeholders of the district. In her speech, Prophet-Bullock emphasized her devotion to the district has roots in her and her children being BPS educated.

"We will rebuild trust together. Every single one of us. We will move Buffalo Public Schools forward. We will move forward together," Prophet-Bullock said.

