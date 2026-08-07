Local hospice reacts to new law affecting terminally ill patients

New York’s Medical Aid in Dying law, which took effect on Wednesday, gives terminally ill adults the choice to receive medication that they can self-administer to end their lives.

Sue Litera, the CEO of Hospice of Central New York and of the Finger Lakes, said some patients are asking about the logistics of the new law, but with or without the legislation, the organization’s goals will stay the same.

"(We are) making sure that every one of our patients, feels respected, feels cared for, is given the most comfort that they can, so they're experiencing the least amount of pain that they can,” Litera said.

Supporters of the law point out there are a number of safeguards to protect patients, including making sure they are mentally capable adults with a prognosis of six months or less to live, as verified by two independent physicians. They have to pass a mental health evaluation and request the medication themselves. There is also a mandatory five-day waiting period between when the prescription is written and when it may be filled. Patients can change their minds at any time in the process.

Some opponents of the law, including some leaders and members of the Catholic Church, worry they will be forced to participate in assisted suicide, violating their First Amendment rights.

The law does include a provision that allows religious facilities to opt out.

Litera said no matter how people feel about the law itself, one positive outcome of the debate is that it’s highlighting an issue that can be challenging to talk about.

"It's a conversation that while difficult and people tend to avoid, it's so critically important, talking to your loved ones about what their end of life wishes are,” she said.