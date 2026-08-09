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Sunday Puzzle: City, State

NPR | By Will Shortz
Published August 9, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge

I'm going to give you some words. The first two or more letters start the name of a well-known U.S. city. The first two or more letters of that city's state will be the rest of the word. The dividing point in the word between the city and the state is for you to discover.

Ex. WHINE  -->  White Plains, New York

1. CHILL

2. LOCAL

3. CHEWY

4. LATEX

5. BLIND

6. MOVER

7. SALMA

8. TUMIS

9. CLONE

10. PASCAL

11. YANKS OUT

12. BOWLIKE

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Michael Schwartz, of Florence, Ore. Think of a type of exercise equipment in three syllables. Remove the two middle letters and you'll name a means of transportation. What words are these?

Answer: Trampoline --> tram line

Winner

Sara McNinch of Redwood City, California

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Steve Baggish, of Arlington, Mass. Using only the letters of FACES NORTH, repeating them as often as you wish, you can spell a familiar expression in seven words (4,3,3,6,3,3,5). What expression is it?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, August 13 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Will Shortz
Will Shortz has been the puzzle master for NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987.
See stories by Will Shortz
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