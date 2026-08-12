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Has the U.S. lost its dominance to China?

NPR | By Terry Gross
Published August 12, 2026 at 2:24 PM EDT
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea.
Mark Schiefelbein
/
AP
President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Terry Gross
Terry Gross is the host and executive producer of NPR's Fresh Air.
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