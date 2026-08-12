Photos: See the best photos from this year's total solar eclipse

Millions of people across Europe stepped outside Wednesday to watch a spectacular sunset with a solar eclipse.
The path of totality passed through portions of Greenland, Iceland and Spain and Portugal. It was the first solar eclipse visible from Spain's mainland since 1905, according to the European Space Agency.
A partial eclipse was expected to be visible in the northern parts of the United States, including from Alaska to North Carolina. The next partial solar eclipse will be visible across parts of the U.S. on Aug. 2, 2027. The next total solar eclipse will be visible in the contiguous U.S. on Aug. 23, 2044.
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