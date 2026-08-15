Sailor circumnavigating the Arctic forced to go home

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Last weekend, I spoke with a sailor who is attempting to be the first person to sail around the Arctic Ocean totally alone.

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MATT RUTHERFORD: So when you look out, it's just waves as far as the eye can see, and it's gray skies. A little bit foggy, typical Arctic weather.

DETROW: Matt Rutherford, a 45-year-old from Annapolis, Maryland, was making the voyage in hopes of fundraising for his climate science nonprofit. Rutherford had to navigate through treacherous, icy waters, and when we spoke to him, he was days away from entering into territory controlled by the Russian government. Well, he did cross into Russian territory. Things were a little tense at first, as he posted on social media.

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MATT RUTHERFORD: Well, I was boarded by the Russian Coast Guard today. Oh, only about 24 hours into the Northern Sea route, and I already got boarded.

DETROW: But just a few days ago, the Russian government informed him it was closing the sea route for pleasure craft like his.

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MATT RUTHERFORD: All right. I'll just read it to you. The current situation is extremely difficult, and for safety reasons, it is best to postpone your NSR transit.

DETROW: Rutherford had to turn his sailboat around. Now he's on his way back to Norway and then back home to Annapolis. Rutherford says he's disappointed but not defeated.

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MATT RUTHERFORD: I don't feel like going back to land. I've been at sea for nearly 50 days at this point. Obviously, I'm very disappointed. But what am I going to do? What, am I going to cry about it? You know, what am I supposed to do over here?

DETROW: We texted him about all this, and in a response, Rutherford said he's, quote, "too stubborn to quit." He says he'll refit his boat and try again next year. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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