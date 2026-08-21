The FDA approved new mRNA flu vaccine. URochester expert says it has benefits and drawbacks

This flu season, some people will have a choice between getting the standard flu shot or the new mRNA flu vaccine, according to researchers.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Moderna's mRNA-1010 flu shot for ages 50 and older. It's the same mRNA technology used to develop the COVID vaccines.

Researchers said they observed greater efficacy with the mRNA version compared to the standard flu shot, with it being about 27% more effective at preventing illness.

"One of the huge advantages of an mRNA flu vaccine is how quickly they (manufacturers) can adapt it, and how quickly they can scale it up," said Dr. Ann Falsey, an infectious disease expert at University of Rochester Medicine.

Falsey said the standard flu vaccine takes at least 6 months for manufacturers to produce. The new mRNA vaccine, she said, takes a fraction of that time. This gives scientists the ability to make quick changes to the formula if a new strain begins to circulate.

"It's just ideal because we know that flu, at some point, is going to mutate — and we're going to have another pandemic, whether it's bird flu or something else," Falsey said.

Falsey said protein vaccines, like the standard flu shots, appear to be more durable. She said although both types are "equally effective," she's concerned about how long the mRNA vaccine's protection lasts. Like the COVID vaccine, immunity could begin to wane — this could require getting a booster shot.

"The mRNA does seem like the antibody drops a little bit more quickly, and therefore the efficacy does wane," she said.

Researchers said the side effects of the new vaccine could be mild to moderate, depending on the individual. Falsey said how the body responded to the COVID vaccine could be a good indicator of how the new flu vaccine will affect the person.

"Think back to your COVID vaccines and your boosters," Falsey said. "Some people didn't bother them at all. Other people really found it to be very unpleasant. So that would be something that they should factor in."

Falsey said there are still nuances that researchers are "trying to work out scientifically."

"I have zero concerns about the safety of the mRNA flu vaccine," Falsey said. "I think it is a super, really important tool in the armamentarium."

It's still unclear when the mRNA vaccine will be available locally.

A Wegmans spokesperson confirmed that its pharmacies will not be offering the mRNA flu vaccine this season. The grocery chain will be offering Flucelvax for individuals under age 65 and Fluad for those age 65 and older.