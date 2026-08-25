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Canada announces retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. as the countries' trade fight deepens

NPR | By Alex Leff
Published August 25, 2026 at 11:20 AM EDT
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks about the trade dispute with the United States at the Davie Shipyard in Levis, Quebec, Canada, on Monday.
Andrej Ivanov
/
AFP via Getty Images
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks about the trade dispute with the United States at the Davie Shipyard in Levis, Quebec, Canada, on Monday.

Canada announced retaliatory tariffs on many U.S. goods on Tuesday as the two countries fell deeper into a trade fight.

Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the countermeasures will match U.S. tariffs "dollar for dollar, rate for rate," placing tariffs of 15%, 25% and 50% on a range of exports from the U.S., effective Sept. 8.

The countertariffs will focus on steel, dairy, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper, and electronics, the Canadian government said.

The move comes after President Trump imposed 50% tariffs on many Canadian goods and threatened more after trade talks broke down on Friday.

"When the United States asked too much and offered too little, we chose to stand up for Canadians," Champagne said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

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Alex Leff
Alex Leff is a digital editor on NPR's International Desk, helping oversee coverage from journalists around the world for its growing Internet audience.
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