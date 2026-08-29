© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Wait Wait' for August 29, 2026: With Not My Job guest Carisa Hendrix

NPR
Published August 29, 2026 at 12:30 PM EDT
Alzo Slade and Peter Sagal on stage at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago
Jenn Udoni
/
NPR
Alzo Slade and Peter Sagal on stage at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago

This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Alzo Slade, Not My Job guest Carisa Hendrix and panelists Peter Grosz, Joyelle Nicole Johnson, and Tig Notaro. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Alzo This Time

Blame Canada, Again; America's Funniest Amazon Deliveries; Our Salad Days Are Over

Panel Questions

Roller Coaster Complaints

Bluff The Listener

Our panelists tell three stories about a person in power with a special friend in the news, only one of which is true

Not My Job: Carisa Hendrix, the magician and fire-eater behind Lucy Darling, answers our questions about Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Peter talks to magician and fire-eater Carisa HendrixCarisa plays our game called, "Try eating THIS fire!" Three questions Flaming Hot Cheetos and other spicy foods.

Panel Questions

Welcome to Sorth Cuanto; The Opposite of A Blind Date

Limericks

Alzo Slade reads three news-related limericks: A Toilet Paper Downgrade; Don't Tread On Holiday Inn; Sorry—That's Not A Workout

Lightning Fill In The Blank

All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions

Our panelists predict, after drones, what will be the next delivery trend?

Copyright 2026 NPR
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now