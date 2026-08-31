© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chautauqua Co. reports first measles case in over 30 years

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Emyle Watkins
Published August 31, 2026 at 3:10 PM EDT
This photograph depicts a posterior view of a young patient’s back, highlighting an erythematous rash associated with measles.
CDC/ Heinz F. Eichenwald, MD
This photograph depicts a posterior view of a young patient’s back, highlighting an erythematous rash associated with measles.

On Monday, the Chautauqua County Health Department announced its first lab-confirmed measles case in a resident of the county in over 30 years.

The health department did not provide details on the resident’s age, vaccination status or any public exposures.

“CCHD is working with the individual and appropriate health care partners to identify people who may have been exposed and provide guidance to those who may be at risk,” the health department wrote. “More information will be shared if contact tracing identifies any known public exposures.”

The reported case comes just two months after two cases were reported in unvaccinated children who did not know each other in Erie County. Those cases were the first in Erie County in eight years.

There have been 31 cases of measles so far in New York State this year, according to the state's Department of Health.

Measles is extremely contagious — it is 12 times more contagious than the flu, twice as contagious as COVID, and six times more contagious than Ebola. Measles can live in the air and on surfaces for up to two hours after a person passes through a room.

Symptoms typically present between one to three weeks after being exposed to a contagious person. Often, someone sick with measles will first have flu-like symptoms, a very high fever and/or pink eye. One to three days later, white spots in the mouth appear, followed by the characteristic rash three to five days after symptoms first began.

The health department is strongly urging residents to check their MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine status. One dose of the vaccine is 93% effective against measles, and two doses (the full course) is 97% effective.

Unvaccinated people face significant risks when they develop measles. According to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, about one in five unvaccinated people will be hospitalized.

Chautauqua County provides free MMR vaccination. The health department encourages anyone unsure of their vaccination status, who do not have insurance or who are having a hard time accessing the vaccine call (716) 753-4491 or visit HealthyCHQ.com.
Tags
New York Public News Network
Emyle Watkins
Emyle Watkins is an investigative journalist covering disability for BTPM.
See stories by Emyle Watkins
Recent Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now