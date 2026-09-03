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Singers Candice Hoyes and Kelly Green refuse to be boxed in

NPR | By Sarah Geledi,
Simon Rentner
Published September 3, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Candice Hoyes by Bảo Ngô / Kelly Green by Margherita Andreani

Make way for two ascending vocal talents. First up: Candice Hoyes, a classical soprano who has turned to jazz and other popular forms. We explore her debut recording as a leader, Expecting, an album that harnesses influences from Minnie Riperton to Zora Neale Hurston. "I was really feeling frustrated having to choose what genre I belong to," Hoyes says. "I had a vision for something that the world hadn't seen."

Also, get excited for Kelly Green, a piano-first, piano-forward singer emerging from under the radar. "I didn't want people to know that I was a singer when I first got to town, because I didn't want to be pigeonholed as a vocalist," Green explains of her career path. The history of jazz is deftly folded into the playful arrangements on her latest, Eat Your Greens — a nod to Louis Armstrong here, a sly wink to Ahmad Jamal there.

Get to know both artists on this episode of Jazz Night in America.

Credits:

Host: Christian McBride; Writers and Producers: Sarah Geledi and Simon Rentner; Mastering: Ron Scalzo; Executive Producer: Steven A. Williams; Executive Producer at NPR Music: Suraya Mohamed; Executive Director of NPR Music: Sonali Mehta.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Sarah Geledi
Sarah Geledi left her job in advertising in Montreal to pursue a career in music in New York City. She fulfilled that mission, producing content for the...
Simon Rentner
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