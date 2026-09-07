The first day of school: Bells, bikes, buses and big feelings

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It's Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer — and the beginning of another school year. From coast to coast, about 54 million students are returning to classrooms — some familiar, some entirely new.

Every school marks the first day in its own way. Reporters from NPR and its member stations visited four schools around the country to capture some of those first-day feelings: the nerves, the excitement, the traditions and the tears.

Los Angeles, Calif.

When Nichole Sakellarion became principal of Micheltorena Street Elementary 11 years ago, she noticed her youngest students struggled with the transition to elementary school. So she started what has become a tradition: welcoming kindergarteners to school a day early.

Julie Leopo for NPR / Fifth grader Gerald Gomez-Reina welcomes a new kindergartener into a classroom at Micheltorena Street Elementary School in Los Angeles, keeping his own stuffed animal, Rocket the Raccoon, handy to comfort any nerves.

"It's really to make them feel a little more connected, to make their day a little smoother and to help them navigate the big emotions of starting in a new place," Sakellarion said.

Part of that early welcome entails pairing the new kindergarteners with fifth-grade "toolbox coaches" who mentor them throughout the year. Then, on the first day, the coaches take kindergartners by the hand at the front gates and walk them to their teachers.

Noemi Ulloa remembers how all those years ago, she felt shy and overwhelmed when she began attending this school. It inspired her to take on this role. "As a toolbox coach, I think I can help kindergartners harness their emotions," the 10-year-old said.

Fellow fifth grader Gerald Gomez-Reina explained some of the tools they'll teach their younger buddies — like taking deep breaths or "garbage can," which he described as "when you throw away feelings, if you get sad or mad."

Noemi handed out name tags and pointed students to Gerald, who led them to their cubbies, rug spots and desks. He also offered up a favorite toy he'd brought from home, Rocket the Raccoon, to help some calm their nerves.

Early the next morning, many of the same faces returned for the real start of school, crowded in front of the chain-link fence. Tears flowed down the cheeks of several parents as they waved goodbye to their kindergarteners.

"But almost no tears today from the kindergarteners! That's amazing," Sakellarion said.

They entered through the school gates, hand-in-hand with their fifth-grade buddies. And with that, their new school year began.

— Jonaki Mehta, NPR

Julie Leopo for NPR / Principal Nichole Sakellarion greets families new to Micheltorena Street Elementary School and introduces some of the fifth-grade "toolbox coaches" who will mentor kindergarteners throughout the school year.

Edmond, Okla.

About 25 students and parents met in a park on the first day of school. Although temperatures were climbing, they were preparing to ride their bikes to Will Rogers Elementary.

Instead of riding the school bus or taking the family minivan, these kids and parents are using pedal power to get to class.

It's called a bike bus.

Beth Wallis / StateImpact Oklahoma / StateImpact Oklahoma Will Rogers Elementary students cruise down a hill on their route to school after a routine brake check. Parents, students and a car monitor ride about a mile from the park to the school as part of what's called a bike bus.

The participants meet once a week to ride together. Families began biking together as a sort of herd a few years ago, inspired by similar efforts in Oregon to encourage kids to get out and pedal.

Once everyone gathered, the ride kicked off. As the parents and children approached the school, first grader Hayden Raupe steered his black, blue and green bike past a line of cars stretching around the corner.

"Biking's actually better because you don't have to wait in a long line," Hayden said.

"I'm like, you guys should've biked!" added his brother, third grader Owen Raupe.

— Beth Wallis, StateImpact Oklahoma

Beaverton, Ore.

This year, Beaverton High School, just outside Portland, is brand new for everyone — from the teachers down to the students.

The school moved into a new building, but along with its new state-of-the-art theater with its bright orange seats and the big LED screens in the gym came the school's 110-year-old bell. It rang out to mark the first day of the school year, just as it has most every year.

Only this time, the familiar sound echoed through the building as students tried to find their way in the unfamiliar new structure's maze-like hallways.

Principal Andrew Kearl said work went into making sure the school, which has nearly 1,400 students, felt warm rather than sterile, the way new buildings sometimes can.

Eli Imadali / Oregon Public Broadcasting / Oregon Public Broadcasting A student walks by a window opening up to the courtyard at the newly rebuilt Beaverton High School on the first day of the 2026-27 school year.

Some of those touches? Adjustable classroom lights, including the ones in Leah Baird's special education classroom, which start off soft as students start their day.

"The technology in here is amazing," Baird said. "We can change the light color to support students' sensory needs."

And this year, natural light from large windows floods her classroom, something Baird didn't have in the old building.

Outside Baird's classroom door, the wall is covered in a colorful mosaic created by ceramics students. She told her class to look for the sea turtle in the corner to find their way.

"So as we're navigating a massively large building, we've got lots of different visual and sensory cues," Baird said.

Eli Imadali / Oregon Public Broadcasting / Oregon Public Broadcasting Students walk past a new mural to their next class at the newly built Beaverton High School.

Sophomore Andrew Perez said he was getting used to his new digs.

"I was a little intimidated at first because there were a lot of people outside, and it was really big," he said. "But once I got in, it felt really warm. I like the colors inside."

— Elizabeth Miller, Oregon Public Broadcasting

Eli Imadali / Oregon Public Broadcasting / Oregon Public Broadcasting Beaverton High teacher Kellie Rosenberger greets students navigating the halls of their new high school.

Charles City County, Va.

About 45 minutes outside of Richmond, Va., the red carpet was rolled out for kids as they got off the bus at Charles City Elementary.

At this public elementary school, 3- and 4-year-olds have their own classrooms in addition to older students.

For some of them, it's their very first time going to school.

Kelly Orrell is in her 11th year of teaching preschool here.

"The typical first day involves a little bit of tears, sometimes a lot of tears, some apprehension," she said.

Once her young charges were settled in after breakfast, she read to them from The Kissing Hand. It's a book about a little raccoon named Chester, who was afraid to go to school.

"Chester raccoon stood at the edge of the forest and cried, 'I don't want to go to school,' he told his mother," Orrell read.

She in turn asked the kids: "Was anybody a little scared or nervous to come to school today?"

"Me! Me!" some called back to her.

Megan Pauly / VPM News / VPM News 4-year-old Olivia Person stands outside Charles City Elementary on her first day of school with her 2-year-old sister Aria.

First days aren't just emotional for kids. Charles City Elementary also held its annual boo-hoo breakfast for parents. It's a place for them to commiserate.

Jovan Howard stopped by after dropping off his 4-year-old son Nolan for his first day of preschool.

"I feel better than I thought," he said, laughing. "My emotions early this morning — I wasn't too excited, but … he's excited, so I'm excited for him."

— Megan Pauly, VPM

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