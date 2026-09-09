© 2026 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Albany County Sheriff's investigator searched Flock cameras for ex's car 3,000 times

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Grant Ashley
Published September 9, 2026 at 6:08 PM EDT
Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple is adjusting his glasses, wearing a black sheriff's uniform and standing at a lectern with a bunch of microphones on it. District Attorney Lee Kindlon is wearing a full suit and looking at Apple. They have a white board behind them because they're doing this press conference in a former college classroom.
Grant Ashley
/
WAMC
Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple and District Attorney Lee Kindlon announced the charges against former Sheriff's Investigator Laurie Moore "a couple of days" after discovering that Moore had allegedly used Flock cameras to follow an ex-girlfriend and other acquaintances.

A former Albany County Sheriff's investigator is facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly using Flock license plate readers to surveil five people she knew, including an ex-girlfriend, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple announced Wednesday.

The Albany County Sheriff's Office says former Investigator Laurie Moore searched Flock cameras more than 4,000 times without a legitimate law enforcement purpose. About 3,000 of those searches were for her ex-girlfriend's vehicle.

Moore's arrest marks the Capital Region's first high-profile case of a law enforcement officer being arrested for tracking a former romantic partner with automated license plate readers, a phenomenon seen nationwide. A Washington Post analysis from August 2026 found at least 50 police officers who were charged with misusing the AI-driven camera network.

"The public places tremendous trust in law enforcement and in our ability to use these tools responsibly," Apple said. "What happened here is a breach of that trust, and for that, I'm truly sorry. But let me be clear: it also demonstrates that when somebody abuses that trust, we'll hold them accountable."

The Sheriff's Office audited its entire staff's use of Flock cameras after receiving a tip from an "outside source" on Moore's use of the license plate readers.

Another member of the sheriff's command staff was "indefinitely" suspended as a result of that audit and remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Moore allegedly provided fake reasons for her searches. The Sheriff's Office has a contract for 32 Flock cameras stationed around the county.

Sheriff Craig Apple said his office is trying to rebuild public trust by conducting new monthly audits of Flock searches, requiring supervisors to approve of Flock searches, and forcing officers to provide case numbers for every search.

Apple said he still supports the cameras.

"It's a necessary tool. We need this tool to combat evil, OK?" Apple said. "I know that there is a lot of skepticism. I understand that, but people have to trust us, and they also have to trust us that when there is a breach in that trust, that we will take the appropriate actions. And I think this demonstrates just that."

Moore is facing charges of official misconduct and falsifying business records, both misdemeanors. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison or three years of probation.
Tags
New York Public News Network
Grant Ashley
Grant Ashley is WAMC’s Capital Region Bureau Chief. He grew up in Rochester before graduating from the University at Buffalo in 2024 with a degree in political science and Spanish. Before coming to WAMC, Ashley worked as a part-time host and reporter for NPR member station BTPM and as an English teacher in Spain.
See stories by Grant Ashley
Recent Stories
WRVO is at a critical moment.
Recent cuts to federal funding are challenging our mission to serve central and upstate New York with trusted journalism, vital local coverage, and the diverse programming that informs and connects our communities. This is the moment to join our community of supporters and help keep journalists on the ground, asking hard questions that matter to our region.

Stand with public media and make your gift today—not just for yourself, but for all who depend on WRVO as a trusted resource and civic cornerstone in central and upstate New York.
Support WRVO now