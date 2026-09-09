Albany County Sheriff's investigator searched Flock cameras for ex's car 3,000 times

A former Albany County Sheriff's investigator is facing misdemeanor charges for allegedly using Flock license plate readers to surveil five people she knew, including an ex-girlfriend, Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple announced Wednesday.

The Albany County Sheriff's Office says former Investigator Laurie Moore searched Flock cameras more than 4,000 times without a legitimate law enforcement purpose. About 3,000 of those searches were for her ex-girlfriend's vehicle.

Moore's arrest marks the Capital Region's first high-profile case of a law enforcement officer being arrested for tracking a former romantic partner with automated license plate readers, a phenomenon seen nationwide. A Washington Post analysis from August 2026 found at least 50 police officers who were charged with misusing the AI-driven camera network.

"The public places tremendous trust in law enforcement and in our ability to use these tools responsibly," Apple said. "What happened here is a breach of that trust, and for that, I'm truly sorry. But let me be clear: it also demonstrates that when somebody abuses that trust, we'll hold them accountable."

The Sheriff's Office audited its entire staff's use of Flock cameras after receiving a tip from an "outside source" on Moore's use of the license plate readers.

Another member of the sheriff's command staff was "indefinitely" suspended as a result of that audit and remains on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Moore allegedly provided fake reasons for her searches. The Sheriff's Office has a contract for 32 Flock cameras stationed around the county.

Sheriff Craig Apple said his office is trying to rebuild public trust by conducting new monthly audits of Flock searches, requiring supervisors to approve of Flock searches, and forcing officers to provide case numbers for every search.

Apple said he still supports the cameras.

"It's a necessary tool. We need this tool to combat evil, OK?" Apple said. "I know that there is a lot of skepticism. I understand that, but people have to trust us, and they also have to trust us that when there is a breach in that trust, that we will take the appropriate actions. And I think this demonstrates just that."

Moore is facing charges of official misconduct and falsifying business records, both misdemeanors. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison or three years of probation.