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Masego digs deep in new album 'Fix Your Face'

NPR | By Tinbete Ermyas,
Kai McNamee
Published September 13, 2026 at 5:03 PM EDT

Singer Masego's latest album, 'Fix Your Face,' is his first release since losing his home in 2025 due to a wildfire.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tinbete Ermyas
Kai McNamee
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