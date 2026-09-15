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Mon Laferte: Tiny Desk Concert

NPR | By Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Published September 15, 2026 at 12:00 PM EDT

From jazz and Tejano to norteño and ska, 'El Tiny' returns with a takeover from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 for Latin Music Month. 

Mon Laferte makes art in confrontation. In every new project, the Chilean-Mexican artist aims to contradict, expose or challenge norms; she takes the assignment of performing in an office space as no exception.

"For Your Consideration" opens Laferte's Tiny Desk with a cutting jazz number. Laced with critiques of the capitalist grind, her flank of corporate-outfitted musicians numbly nod along beside her. Song after song, she performs strength and insecurity — a theme she explores in both volumes of Femme Fatale — a contrast that only her shattering voice could convert to feminine power.

During "No Le Regales Tu Corazón," a song of pain and adoration written for her husband, Laferte makes no attempt to hide her emotions — tears stream down her cheeks and into her mouth. It's a powerful moment, a stunningly vulnerable representation of the artist within. And against the backdrop of our office shelves, that complexity and femininity feels altogether more divine.

SET LIST

  • "For Your Consideration"
  • "Femme Fatale"
  • "Hello Monserrat"
  • "No Le Regales Tu Corazón"
  • "Vida Normal"

MUSICIANS

  • Mon Laferte: vocals, Omnichord
  • Naomi Nakanishi: piano
  • Sebastián Aracena: guitar
  • Aarón Cruz: bass
  • Reona Sugimoto: drums
  • Alejandro Guardiola: trumpet
  • Leonardo Díaz: trombone
  • María Kim Grand: tenor sax
  • Giovanni Cigui: alto sax
  • Special thanks to: Manú Jalil

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Producer: Anamaria Sayre
  • Director/Editor: Maia Stern
  • Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Alanté Serene
  • Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro
  • Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez
  • Translator: Phoebe Smolin
  • Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Josh Newell
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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Anamaria Artemisa Sayre
Anamaria Artemisa Sayre is co-host of Alt.Latino.
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