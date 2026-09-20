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Sunday Puzzle: Roadway anagrams

NPR | By Will Shortz
Published September 20, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
NPR

On-air challenge

I'm going to give you anagrams for some common highway and street signs. You tell me the signs. (Ex. OPT + S   -->  STOP)

1. TIE + X

2. OWL + S

3. LIED + Y

4. GERM + E

5. COOLS + H

6. UNLET + N

7. ROUTE + D

8. TOSSUP + B

9. OUTRUN + N

10. INDEXER + G

11. PRANKING + O

12. DELI ITEMS + P

12. NEARSIGHTED + L

Last week's challenge

Name a product in seven letters that people buy in a shop that typically sells only this product. The last four letters backward spell what people often do to this product. Rearrange the first three letters to spell what people then do to this product. What product is it?

Challenge answer

Spirits —> stir, sip

Winner

Adam Boyette of Fort Worth, Texas

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Alan Hochbaum, of Duluth, Ga. There are two neighboring countries whose names have anagrams that rhyme with each other. What are the countries and their anagrams?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Will Shortz
Will Shortz has been the puzzle master for NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987.
See stories by Will Shortz
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