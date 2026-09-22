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Debate date set for New York governor candidates

New York Public News Network | By Jon Campbell
Published September 22, 2026 at 3:40 PM EDT
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, left, is challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul.
The Associated Press file photos
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, left, is challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The candidates for New York governor have set a date for their first and only debate ahead of the November election.

Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman will face one another on Oct. 13.

Spectrum News announced the date Tuesday. It'll be broadcast live on the network's affiliates across the state, and on YouTube.

Meanwhile, the candidates for state comptroller will debate Oct. 1.

The attorney general candidates will take the stage on Oct. 8.
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New York Public News Network
Jon Campbell
Jon Campbell covers the New York State Capitol for WNYC and Gothamist.
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