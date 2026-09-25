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Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

New York Public News Network | By Jimmy Vielkind,
Samuel King
Published September 25, 2026 at 1:50 PM EDT
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, left, and her Republican challenger, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.
Hochul: Gov. Kathy Hochul's office
/
Blakeman: The Associated Press
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, left, and her Republican challenger, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.

Two new polls on the race for governor were released as campaigning gets into high gear.

The Quinnipiac poll showed Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul with a solid lead over her Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman. She’s up 58% to 39%, among likely voters.

But Siena’s survey of likely voters shows the race is getting a bit tighter. Hochul’s at 50%, and Blakeman’s at 41%.

Quinnipiac’s survey estimates New York City will make up a higher percentage of voters on election day, and Hochul is hopeful upcoming appearance with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will boost turnout among the Democratic base.

Meanwhile, Bruce Blakeman is touting support from the union of corrections guards and vowed to rehire guards who went on strike last year.

And the state’s budget director provides an update on the state’s fiscal picture as the budget process gets underway.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.
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New York Public News Network
Jimmy Vielkind
Jimmy Vielkind covers how state government and politics affect people throughout New York. He has covered Albany since 2008, most recently as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal.
See stories by Jimmy Vielkind
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
See stories by Samuel King
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