Panteón Rococó: Tiny Desk Concert
From jazz and Tejano to norteño and ska, 'El Tiny' returns with a takeover from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 for Latin Music Month.
Panteón Rococó has been at the forefront of Mexican ska for over three decades. With lyrics that stare down its country's toughest sociopolitical struggles, the band's skankin' grooves slide easily between cumbia and Afro-Caribbean rhythms. At El Tiny, the music and the message is heard loud and clear.
After "Arreglame el Alma," lead singer Dr. Shenka greets the crowd and launches into "1993…," a devastating testimonial about the countless desaparecidos (missing) throughout Mexico. For the uninitiated, it might seem counterintuitive for such a sensitive subject to be set to upbeat music. But Panteón Rococó's frenetic energy allows for an emotional and physical release of the despair and hopelessness of daily life that can beset modern Mexico. And when surrounded by others hopping up and down, singing songs of resistance, you're no longer alone.
SET LIST
- "Arreglame el Alma"
- "1993…"
- "Cha-Cha Love"
- "La Dosis Perfecta"
- "La Carencia"
MUSICIANS
- Dr. Shenka: vocals
- Monelo: guitar
- Don Gorri: guitar
- Dario Espinosa: bajo, bass
- Paco Barajas: trombone, background vocals
- Missael: sax, EWI, background vocals
- Felipe Bustamante: keys
- Tanis: percussion
- Eduardo Torruco: drums
- Armando "Pinaca" Espinosa: timbales
- Hércules Martínez Pineda: trumpet
- Hugo Moreno: trumpet
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Felix Contreras
- Director/Editor: Kara Frame
- Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Alanté Serene
- Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai
- Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer
- Photographer: Michael Zamora
- Translator: Phoebe Smolin
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
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