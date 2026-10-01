Panteón Rococó: Tiny Desk Concert

From jazz and Tejano to norteño and ska, 'El Tiny' returns with a takeover from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 for Latin Music Month .

Panteón Rococó has been at the forefront of Mexican ska for over three decades. With lyrics that stare down its country's toughest sociopolitical struggles, the band's skankin' grooves slide easily between cumbia and Afro-Caribbean rhythms. At El Tiny, the music and the message is heard loud and clear.

After "Arreglame el Alma," lead singer Dr. Shenka greets the crowd and launches into "1993…," a devastating testimonial about the countless desaparecidos (missing) throughout Mexico. For the uninitiated, it might seem counterintuitive for such a sensitive subject to be set to upbeat music. But Panteón Rococó's frenetic energy allows for an emotional and physical release of the despair and hopelessness of daily life that can beset modern Mexico. And when surrounded by others hopping up and down, singing songs of resistance, you're no longer alone.

SET LIST

"Arreglame el Alma"

"1993…"

"Cha-Cha Love"

"La Dosis Perfecta"

"La Carencia"

MUSICIANS

Dr. Shenka: vocals

Monelo: guitar

Don Gorri: guitar

Dario Espinosa: bajo, bass

Paco Barajas: trombone, background vocals

Missael: sax, EWI, background vocals

Felipe Bustamante: keys

Tanis: percussion

Eduardo Torruco: drums

Armando "Pinaca" Espinosa: timbales

Hércules Martínez Pineda: trumpet

Hugo Moreno: trumpet

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Felix Contreras

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Alanté Serene

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Michael Zamora

Translator: Phoebe Smolin

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR