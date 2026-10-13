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NPR's Anas Baba wins Bayeux Calvados-Normandy Award

NPR
Published October 13, 2026 at 1:52 PM EDT
Palestinian recovery crews work to recover bodies buried under the rubble of the Abu Naser family's apartment building, destroyed in an Israeli strike in October 2024 in northern Gaza.
Anas Baba
/
NPR
Palestinian recovery crews work to recover bodies buried under the rubble of the Abu Naser family's apartment building, destroyed in an Israeli strike in October 2024 in northern Gaza.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oct. 12, 2026 — NPR's Anas Baba has won the Radio Prize at the Bayeux Calvados-Normandy Award for War Correspondents for "Recovering the dead in Gaza," his reporting on a family searching the rubble for loved ones killed in one of the deadliest strikes of the Gaza war. His father and his sister accepted the award in France on his behalf.

The story documents a three-day recovery mission in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza, nearly a year and a half after an Israeli strike decimated a five-story apartment building – killing more than 132 members of the extended Abu Naser family.

In a statement, Anas Baba said: "First and foremost, this award belongs to the Abu Naser family. Their unbearable loss, their resilience, and their determination to recover their loved ones from the rubble are at the heart of this story. They are not numbers in a report. They are a family forced to do what no family should ever have to do: search through the ruins of their own lives for the people they love. This honor today belongs to NPR, and to every person who works for NPR."

Now in its 33rd year, the Bayeux Calvados-Normandy Award for War Correspondents is a prestigious international journalism award recognizing outstanding reporting from conflict zones. Held annually in Bayeux, France, since 1994 the awards honor journalists whose work documents the realities of war, elevates the voices of those affected by conflict, and champions press freedom.

About NPR
NPR's rigorous reporting and unsurpassed storytelling connect with millions of Americans every day — on the air, online, and in person. NPR was founded on a mission to create a more informed public — one challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas, and cultures. With a nationwide network of award-winning journalists and more than a dozen international bureaus, NPR and its Member organizations— the NPR Network — are never far from where a story is unfolding. Listeners and readers can find NPR everywhere — through their local Member stations (npr.org/stations), online at NPR.org, wherever podcasts are available, and by downloading the NPR app. The NPR app brings together the best of the NPR Network from around the world and right in your community — live radio, podcasts, the latest local and national news and more — available wherever you are and whenever you want. Get more information at npr.org/about and by following NPR Extra on Facebook, LinkedIn, Threads, and Instagram.

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