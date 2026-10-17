Local No Kings protest rallies share common push to go out and vote

Among the numerous No Kings protest rallies happening throughout the Buffalo-Niagara area Saturday, the earliest began in Hamburg and Lockport. Within the first half hour or so, turnout in the latter location was growing fast.

“Right now, I've got at least 200 people here. I was expecting 100, and it's still early, so I'm expecting a few hundred more,” said Gloria, of Stand Up Lockport, which coordinated their local gathering.

Once again, there were various signs protesting the Trump administration and its domestic and foreign policies. But with early voting set to begin in New York State the following Saturday, there was another theme shared among the attendees.

“It’s about voting,” Gloria said. “It's about registering to vote. It's like this is your time. Get your vote out. This is when you need to speak. It's a superpower. We need to vote.”

With congressional midterm elections on the November ballot, political activists are urging eligible voters not to sit out this year’s races. Many present at the rallies believe the public is receiving the message.

“I think it's working. There'll be more people out to vote. Enough is enough,” said Dave, who was at the East Aurora gathering.

As morning turned into afternoon, rallies were starting in Williamsville and East Aurora. Then came the largest of the rallies later in the afternoon in downtown Buffalo.

Many people not voting in the last presidential election, Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said to hundreds of people in Niagara Square, made a difference to the city in terms of federal support, or lack of it. He said under the Biden Administration, the city received funding for improvements to roads, sewers, and hospitals.

“What we getting out of this guy? Nothing but trouble,” he followed. “We got tax cuts for the billionaires. We're cutting food stamps on working class people. We're getting rid of DEI initiatives all across the federal government, and we're laying off needed federal workers. That ain't right, is it?

“I'll tell you what else. Who in the world would pick a fight with Canada? You can't have more friendly neighbors. We can't have a more open relationship going across that Peace Bridge, and to try to convince the American people that somehow Canadians are villains, that is a tough job to do.”

1 of 9 — No Kings Buffalo 1.jpg Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan speaks during the No Kings rally held in Niagara Square, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2026. Michael Mroziak / BTPM News 2 of 9 — No Kings Buffalo 5.jpg People listen to speakers during the No Kings protest rally in downtown Buffalo, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2026. Michael Mroziak / BTPM News 3 of 9 — No Kings Lockport 101826 1.jpg Protesters gather along South Transit in Lockport for the latest No Kings rally, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2026. Michael Mroziak / BTPM News 4 of 9 — No Kings Lockport 101826 2.jpg Protesters gather along South Transit in Lockport for the latest No Kings rally, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2026.

Michael Mroziak / BTPM News 5 of 9 — No Kings East Aurora 101826 2.jpg Protesters gather along Main Street in East Aurora during the latest No Kings protest,

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2026.



Michael Mroziak / BTPM News 6 of 9 — No Kings East Aurora 101826 3.jpg Protesters gathered on both sides of the road along Main Street in East Aurora during the latest No Kings protest, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2026.

Michael Mroziak / BTPM News 7 of 9 — No Kings East Aurora 101826 1.jpg Dave was one of at least 200 people who arrived along Main Street in East Aurora Saturday, Oct. 18, 2026 for the latest No Kings protest. Michael Mroziak / BTPM News 8 of 9 — No Kings Buffalo 4.jpg Even four-legged attendees could be seen at No Kings rallies around Western New York. Seen here is Frankie, who was with owners Alex and Tom in Buffalo's Niagara Square, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2026. Michael Mroziak / BTPM News 9 of 9 — No Kings Buffalo 3.jpg Just a few of the hundreds of attendees at the No Kings protest in Buffalo, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2026. Michael Mroziak / BTPM News

Earlier in Lockport, many standing along South Transit Road said in Niagara County, low voter turnout takes place because in many races, incumbents run unopposed.

Zachary Parker, a member of the City of Lockport Democratic Committee said efforts have been made to ensure this year, every race is contested.

“We need people to run for every single office because you don't know how the year is going to shake out, and you don't want somebody to say, ‘Well, why should I go vote when there's nobody running for state assembly, when there's nobody running for state senate, when there's nobody running for my county (legislature) position?’” Parker said. “But here in the City of Lockport, we have pretty much everybody running for every one of those offices that you can imagine.”

One of them is Donna Dye Sholk, who is running for the New York State Assembly 144th District against incumbent Paul Bologna.

“That's really democracy. The voters deserve a choice, whatever they decide. It's their choice, and they should have somebody. When they actually take the energy to go to the poll, they should have someone to vote for,” she said.

People should take advantage of early voting once it opens, said Cheektowaga Town Supervisor Brian Nowak during his remarks in Niagara Square.

“There's nine days of early voting. I would get out there and do it right away. You don't know what your schedule is going to be like on election day,” Nowak said. “And please take someone with you and make sure that you get your vote in early, because we need to get such a high voter turnout all over the place, to make sure that this rhetoric of elections being stolen or not being done fairly can be overwhelmed by such a decisive victory that the president and his supporters cannot make any excuse about how those election results turn out.”

Nowak defended the integrity of Erie County election workers, calling them professional, and stating that in close races they work to make sure every ballot is counted, or recounted.

There was one lone counterprotester BTPM spotted in Lockport, standing opposite the rally on South Transit Road, switching among various signs, one reading “Hell No, Hochul Must Go” and another reading “ICE ICE Baby.”

In East Aurora, many drivers honked their horns in support but a few passing motorists offered a less friendly hand gesture. Critics of No Kings protests have suggested the participants are paid agitators. A couple of those taking part in the East Aurora joked that “we still haven’t gotten our paychecks.”

Dave’s personal sign included the statement ‘I am not paid.’ It also stated that he does not hate America, also a claim by critics of the protesters.

“I was a lifelong Republican, so was my neighbor. We were both talking recently, and we changed. We both became Democrats,” he said, pointing to President Trump as his reason for the switch. “Enough is enough. I mean, he doesn't follow the Constitution, doesn't follow judges' orders, breaks the law. You’ve got to worry about democracy, and we have to vote.”

In Buffalo, Alex and Tom were among the attendees, and they brought their dog, Frankie, who was wearing a fabric heart that read ‘Canada’s best friend.’ Alex revealed she voted for Nikki Haley in the presidential race. And she wonders how much different things could be now.

“If Nikki Haley got elected, boy, we would not have been put in this position right now. What I want to see is, whether it's Republican or Democrat, it’s got to be sanity. And right now there is no sanity.”