Formation of New American Affairs Council in Onondaga County draws support

The Onondaga County Legislature has established the Onondaga County New American Affairs Council, which is described as a temporary advisory board of citizens that will study and provide recommendations regarding services for New Americans.

The resolution that county lawmakers approved included the following language, "Onondaga County is home to a diverse and growing population of immigrants, refugees, asylees, naturalized citizens, and other New Americans who contribute to the civic, cultural, educational, and economic life of the County."

It went on to say, "...and issues affecting New Americans intersect with public safety and emergency preparedness, health and human services, immigration and legal services, language access, workforce and economic development, education and youth development, housing and transportation, culture and civic engagement, business development and entrepreneurship, non-profit and social services, and food access and nutrition."

More than 20 people spoke in support of the advisory board during the legislature meeting on Oct. 6.

Marino "Marty" Nave — a member of Syracuse Common Council — represents the first district, which he describes as the most diverse in the city. Nave supports the formation of the New American Affairs Council.

"Our New American immigrants will be the future decision-makers in our community. We must acknowledge them and welcome them as they engage on the issues we as elected issues do," said Nave.

Those issues include housing, employment, hunger, and stability.

The speakers also included Fanny Villarreal, executive director and CEO of the YWCA of Syracuse and Onondaga County. She describes herself as a New American. She believes the council can serve as a bridge between local government, business, and civic organizations.

"It will create opportunities for civic engagement, leadership development, economic opportunities, and stronger community partnerships," Villarreal said.

Another speaker, Elisa Morales, describes herself as a leader in the area's Latino community. She told lawmakers she was advocating for one the nation's founding principles -- representation in government. In her remarks, Morales said she sees the nation as being at a historic cultural and economic crossroads.

"There's no time like the present for the formation of this council to capitalize on the momentum, not only for New Americans but for everyone who resides in our communities," Morales said.

Morales also serves as the superintendent of the Latino Village at the New York State Fair.

Those speaking also included Chol Majok, who is a member of Syracuse Common Council. Others who spoke in support were area residents with ties to Egypt, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Sudan.

In document that county lawmakers approved, “New American” is defined as individual born outside of the U.S, or the child of such an individual, regardless of immigration status, including but not limited to: (a) immigrants and lawful permanent residents; (b) refugees; (c) asylees and pending asylum applicants; (d) individuals holding Temporary Protected Status; (e) parolees, including individuals granted humanitarian or other parole; (f) individuals granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status; (g) naturalized United States citizens; and (h) any other status, category, or classification under federal or state immigration law not otherwise

enumerated above.

The approved resolution also said the Council shall: (a) identify emerging issues, barriers, opportunities, policies, programs, and services affecting New Americans; (b) identify gaps and opportunities for coordination among County government, municipalities, and community organizations; (c) engage New American residents and stakeholders and incorporate community input into its work; (d) by majority vote, designate priority issues for focused study; (e) work with the appropriate County department or agency to examine each designated issue and, where necessary, request that such department or agency assist in undertaking a study and provide relevant non-confidential data to inform the Council’s findings and recommendations;

It went on to say the newly approved Council shall (f) present its findings and recommendations, in writing, to the appropriate committee of the Legislature; and (g) share its findings and recommendations with the County Executive’s Office for consideration of funding and inclusion in the next practicable County budget, and, where funding is needed, work with the appropriate County department and the County Executive to develop and implement a plan to address it.

