NPR's 'Voter Voices' series spotlights everyday people on the issues driving them to the ballot box

Oct. 28, 2026 — WASHINGTON, D.C.: NPR today announced Voter Voices, a new six-part video series examining how kitchen-table issues are shaping voters' decisions heading into the midterm elections.

Produced in collaboration with NPR's vast nationwide network of Member organizations, Voter Voices goes beyond Washington and the horse race to capture the real-world impact of policies and the current political climate on everyday people. It's an extension of the newsroom's long history of community-based reporting, which has made NPR one of the most trusted and accessible news outlets in the country.

Voter Voices explores pressing issues this campaign season, such as affordability and the cost of widening political polarization, through the eyes of people navigating those decisions in real time. Each episode is made available across NPR's platforms, YouTube, and social media – expanding on NPR's broader newsroom strategy to increase its digital footprint to reach people where they are.

"Working with NPR on this video project gave Michigan Public a chance to bring the voices of Michigan voters to a national audience. Affordability and polarization are issues that touch Michiganders in very personal ways. By letting voters tell their own stories, we can deepen our understanding of these issues across Michigan and the country," said Michigan Public news director Vincent Duffy.

"At a time when political news is marred by noise and distrust, NPR is doubling down on what we and our Member stations do best: building connection and reach through rigorous, fact-based reporting," said NPR senior political editor Padmananda Rama. "Voter Voices grounds our elections reporting on the real-world issues that actually impact people's everyday lives and brings attention back to the communities too often overlooked in campaign coverage."

"Voter Voices represents a crucial evolution in how NPR covers major national news," said Nicole Werbeck, Director of NPR Visuals. "By pairing the reporting power of our local Member network with dynamic video storytelling across digital platforms, we're meeting audiences where they are – including spaces where trusted content is increasingly becoming harder to find – ensuring that free, factual, independent coverage remains accessible and available to everyone."

Follow the entire Voter Voices series on NPR.org, the NPR app, Instagram , YouTube , and TikTok .

About NPR

NPR's rigorous reporting and unsurpassed storytelling connect with millions of Americans every day — on the air, online, and in person. NPR was founded on a mission to create a more informed public — one challenged and invigorated by a deeper understanding and appreciation of events, ideas, and cultures. With a nationwide network of award-winning journalists and more than a dozen international bureaus, NPR and its Member organizations— the NPR Network — are never far from where a story is unfolding. Listeners and readers can find NPR everywhere — through their local Member stations ( npr.org/stations ), online at NPR.org , wherever podcasts are available, and by downloading the NPR app. The NPR app brings together the best of the NPR Network from around the world and right in your community — live radio, podcasts, the latest local and national news and more — available wherever you are and whenever you want. Get more information at npr.org/about and by following NPR Extra on Facebook , LinkedIn , Threads , and Instagram .

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