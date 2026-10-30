Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

Gov. Kathy Hochul and her Republican challenger, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, are crossing the state in the final days before Election Day.

Both have spent time upstate in recent days, with Hochul in Albany and Blakeman in the Southern Tier, but a lot of the focus from both candidates is on New York City.

Hochul’s winning margin in 2022 came from there, and Blakeman is trying to top the 30% that Lee Zeldin received in the city during that election.

Two recent polls show Blakeman has some work to do in terms of New York City support, but they differ on how independents are supporting his campaign.

Two other races on the statewide ballot feature Republican challengers to incumbents Letitia James and Thomas DiNapoli.

Saritha Komitareddy, a former federal prosecutor, says James could do more to fight crime.

And in the comptroller’s race, incumbent Tom DiNapoli is facing a challenge from Republican Joseph Hernandez, who runs an investment firm.

The New York Public News Network’s Jon Campbell and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.