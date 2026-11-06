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Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

New York Public News Network | By Samuel King,
Jon Campbell
Published November 6, 2026 at 4:52 PM EST
From left, New York Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and her running mate Lt. Gov.-elect Adrienne Adams, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, at an election night event Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in New York.
Frank Franklin II
/
The Associated Press
From left, New York Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and her running mate Lt. Gov.-elect Adrienne Adams, and New York Attorney General Letitia James, at an election night event Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, in New York.

New York Public News Network reporters Jon Campbell and Samuel King talk about the latest developments at the State Capitol in Albany.

Gov. Kathy Hochul won a resounding victory over her Republican challenger, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, in this year’s election.

The governor was able to improve her margin in all 62 counties compared to 2022 — every single one of them.

Attorney General Letitia James and Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli also won their reelection bids.

Republicans were hopeful that their messaging about Hochul and failed leadership by Democrats would counteract the national mood against President Donald Trump and Republicans but that was not the case.

Republicans also suffered losses in the state Legislature. They lost seats on Long Island, in New York City, the Capital Region and other parts of the state, which means the Democrats have regained a two-thirds supermajority in the Senate and will now have the largest majority in party history in the Assembly.

The New York Public News Network’s Jon Campbell and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.
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New York Public News Network
Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
See stories by Samuel King
Jon Campbell
Jon Campbell covers the New York State Capitol for WNYC and Gothamist.
See stories by Jon Campbell
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