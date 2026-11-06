Stephen Miller will replace Susie Wiles as Trump's chief of staff

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles is being replaced by Stephen Miller, President Trump said Friday.

The change comes after Republicans were swept out of power during this week's midterm elections.

Miller currently serves as deputy chief of staff in the White House. Trump announced the change on social media today, saying that Miller will take over on Monday.

Wiles worked with the Trump 2020 campaign in Florida and has served as chief of staff in this White House from day one. She was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, and but it was announced she was cancer free this fall.

Miller has been a fixture in Trump's circles since 2016 and is considered an architect of some of his core policies, including immigration.



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