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Tiny Desk Radio: Nduduzo Makhathini, Burna Boy, Ayra Starr

NPR
Published November 14, 2026 at 1:13 PM EST
Burna Boy performs during a Tiny Desk concert on Sept. 16, 2019.
Mhari Shaw
/
NPR
Burna Boy performs during a Tiny Desk concert on Sept. 16, 2019.

Host Bobby Carter presents three African artists who are pushing the boundaries of jazz and pop. We'll hear a beautiful set from South Africa pianist Nduduzo Makhathini, plus Nigerian pop stars Burna Boy and Ayra Starr.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Nduduzo Makhathini: Tiny Desk Concert

Burna Boy: Tiny Desk Concert

Ayra Starr: Tiny Desk Concert

Tiny Desk Radio is produced by Noah Caldwell and Walter Ray Watson. Our editor is Lars Gotrich. Neil Tevault is our technical director, and Suraya Mohamed is executive producer. Sonali Mehta is NPR's VP of Music. Our theme was composed by Kaelin Ellis.

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