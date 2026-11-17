The Treaty of Canandaigua turned 232 years old this month, and it still shapes relations between the United States and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, historians said.

Original copies of the treaty are held at the Ontario County Historical Society, on Main Street north of Canandaigua Lake, about 70 miles west of Syracuse. Executive Director Ulana Fuller led reporters through the museum to see one of the two original copies.

“This building was built in 1914 to be the museum building, and the organization was established in 1902,” Fuller said as she stood in the main room of the Georgian Revival building housing Colonial and Revolutionary era artifacts dating from the 1700s.

The museum is a stone’s throw away from where President George Washington and the Haudenosaunee Confederacy signed the treaty Nov. 11, 1794. That contract recognizes the sovereignty of the six original Haudenosaunee nations: the Seneca, Tuscarora, Onondaga, Cayuga, Oneida and Mohawk.

Benjamin Falter, the society’s director of education, said the document is “very large.” The handwriting has faded, he said, but the full text is legible. Leaders and witnesses signed or marked it with an X, to acknowledge the treaty’s terms.

Falter said William Savery, a Quaker the Haudenosaunee trusted as an ally, kept a detailed journal of the negotiations. “The Quakers were very well known at the time for being much more egalitarian minded than most other groups in America at the time,” Falter said.

Scholars estimate the Haudenosaunee existed for at least 650 years before European traders arrived in the early 1600s. Before the Canandaigua Treaty signing, historians say European settlers had made and broken at least eight land agreements with the local native nations.

“The Haudenosaunee came in saying, we’ve been burned before by the United States, right? They have broken treaties before,” Falter said.

A Seneca war chief, whose father was a Dutch fur trader, warned the Confederacy not to sign. That prompted U.S. chief negotiator Timothy Pickering to declare no one would sign unless the warriors did, Falter said. After a few more days negotiating, everyone signed, albeit with reservations.

Timothy Ngai Visitors to the Ontario County Historical Society Museum & Research Library in Canandaigua, NY can see the original Treaty of Canandaigua as it was signed in 1794. It formed the foundation of the U.S. government and Haudenosaunee Confederacy relations in Central New York.

Since then, the United States has failed to uphold the agreement, mainly by failing to protect Haudenosaunee’s sovereign land. They point to the Kinzua Dam in Pennsylvania as one relatively recent example.

According to the National Archives, from 1965 to 1966, the U.S. government slowly built a water retention basin that eventually flooded roughly 10,000 acres of the Allegany Reservation.

“Which drowned Seneca land in direct violation of the land sovereignty guaranteed in the treaty,” Falter explained.

To put that in perspective nearly 436 million square feet of water - about the equivalent of 7,500 football fields - covered the Seneca Nation region straddling Pennsylvania and New York. It displaced nearly 600 people.

Another promise The Haudenosaunee say was broken, can be seen in Central New York along Interstate 90 where billboards dot the roadway between the Silver Creek and Irving exits. They remind motorists they are on Seneca Nation land.

The signs read, “Welcome to the Seneca Nation. Sovereign land immemorial. A fee is assessed for all vehicles traveling through Seneca jurisdiction and is unpaid to date by New York State.” A total below the greeting reads, “NYS owes over $675 Million.” That estimate was made in 2023 when the billboards were posted.

That’s also when the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit denied an attempt by the state to dismiss the Seneca Nation’s lawsuit. After the court’s ruling was announced, then-Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. called the thruway, “a 300-acre scar on our Cattaraugus Territory.”

According to attorneys for the Seneca Nation, New York has yet to repay that debt, which would also be in violation of the Canandaigua Treaty.

The treaty is at the center of several other lawsuits that have moved in and out of the U.S. legal system in the 232 years since its signing.

The Ontario County Historical Society’s museum and research center on Main Street is open to help visitors look at the past to better understand the future.

