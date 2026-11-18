Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Former Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola has defeated Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan in Alaska's U.S. Senate race, according to The Associated Press. Her victory gives Democrats 56 senators in the upcoming Congress. Alaska uses ranked-choice voting for its general election, but Peltola secured a majority of first-place votes, eliminating the need for ranked-choice calculations. Her win flips a Senate seat in a state that President Trump won by 13 percentage points in 2024. The race's final days were tumultuous due to allegations that Peltola's team tried to recruit another candidate to the race to siphon votes from the incumbent. Peltola's campaign denied any involvement.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Mary Peltola looks on during a campaign rally at the Alaska Aviation Museum on October 30, 2026 in Anchorage, Alaska.

Trump has arrived in the Southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, where he is set to meet with China's President Xi Jinping on Thursday. This will mark the third time these two leaders have met this year. They are expected to discuss trade, investment and tariffs, which are currently on hold.

🎧 The meeting is about establishing a tone, as the U.S. and China have agreed to have constructive strategic stability, NPR's Jennifer Pak tells Up First. The two leaders will later be joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin for a trilateral meeting. The trio may discuss a peace deal for Russia's war in Ukraine, but China says that Europe must be included. Pak says China wants to show that a world leader won't make decisions without input from smaller countries. This is especially significant, Pak says, because these meetings take place on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum (APEC), where many smaller nations seek a voice in regional matters.

Nvidia board chairman Harvey Jones said in an earnings call yesterday that the board does not intend to reinstate former CEO Jensen Huang. Huang "voluntarily resigned" on Nov. 12 after disclosing "personal behavior inconsistent with the company's code of conduct," according to Jones. Huang acknowledged he had been unfaithful to his wife. News reports have tied him to a woman who U.S. intelligence officials say was recruited by China's spy agency. The board unanimously accepted his resignation. Earlier yesterday, Huang said he would return as CEO if the board permitted it and agreed to testify before Congress regarding national security issues surrounding the company.

🎧 NPR's John Ruwitch said that Jones clearly wanted to dispel rumors, and showed support for interim CEO Colette Kress. He said she "has been at the center of the company's extraordinary growth." Kress also participated in the call, maintaining a business-as-usual demeanor, Ruwitch says. Nvidia posted revenue exceeding $115 billion for the quarter, which isn't surprising, as the numbers were secured before Huang's recent departure. Tech analyst Gaurav Gupta from Gartner tells Ruwitch that any impact from new leadership won't be reflected in the numbers for several months. Jones said the board would try to decide on a permanent CEO as soon as possible without rushing the decision.

Major organizations have been experiencing widespread crashes of computer and online systems. Apple reported significant outages yesterday, and the U.S. National Security Agency also experienced a breakdown. As of this morning, no major disruptions seem to be occurring. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there is no evidence that these incidents are related to one another or involve a malign actor or cybercriminal.

🎧 Cyber experts tell NPR's Greg Myre that artificial intelligence is uncovering previously undetected software flaws at an unprecedented pace. Companies are racing to patch or upgrade to address these vulnerabilities, but working under tight deadlines often leads to mistakes. As many systems undergo upgrades, people should anticipate disruptions along the way, Myre says. However, the optimistic perspective is that computer networks are expected to become more robust and resilient within the next year or two due to the improvements.

Deep dive

Mindy Schauer/MediaNewsGroup / Orange County Register via Getty Images Kratom and related 7-OH products are widely available at gas stations, smoke shops, liquor stores and online. As early as Friday, the federal government could make some of the products illegal.

In recent years, highly concentrated products containing 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) have emerged online and at smoke shops, liquor stores and gas stations. These products, available as tablets, gummies, tonics and chocolates, contain one of the major psychoactive ingredients in kratom. Unlike kratom leaf products, 7-OH acts more like an opioid in the human brain. Some people use kratom to maintain long-term recovery from opioid addiction. Others say it helps them feel energized or focused. Users of 7-OH and kratom can show signs of addiction, and unclear product labeling makes it hard to determine the quantities consumed. Over the past decade, the U.S. government has tried to restrict these products, but public opposition has kept them legal. Recently, this situation has started to change.

➡️ In August, the Drug Enforcement Administration restricted the manufacture and sale of three semi-synthetic opioids from 7-OH and other related compounds. They were classified under the Controlled Substances Act alongside drugs like heroin and LSD.

➡️ Kratom advocates were concerned that new rules would impact products with "trace amounts" of the opioid MGPI. The American Kratom Association filed a federal lawsuit against the DEA on Aug. 26, seeking to keep natural kratom products with MGPI legal.

➡️ On Oct. 9, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a new recommendation on 7-OH and MGPI, leading the DEA to revise its stance to focus on restricting products with higher concentrations of these substances.

➡️ Opponents of the restriction argue that the products helped them avoid traditional opioids. Some point to the decrease in opioid deaths in the U.S.

➡️ The National Institute on Drug Abuse says that early studies indicate kratom and its compounds deserve more exploration as experimental treatments for substance use disorders, specifically opioid use disorder.

Real Talk With a Doc

Sunny Rebecca Choi for NPR /

Family physician Mara Gordon answers reader health questions monthly for NPR's special series Real Talk with a Doc . Send in your question to thrive@npr.org.

Artificial intelligence scribes help doctors take notes in various settings, from gynecologist visits to emergency rooms. Dr. Gordon says the technology saves time and allows her to focus entirely on her patients without the distraction of multitasking. But she also understands why patients might feel uneasy about new technology, and says she shares their concerns about privacy. Here's what Dr. Gordon says you should know about AI scribes:

🩺 The scribe uses "automatic speech recognition" technology to record the conversation between the doctor and the patient. After the visit, the recording is transcribed and turned into a medical note of the exam's findings and the doctor's decisions.

🩺 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliance is crucial for AI scribe services to ensure they protect patient privacy. Software companies must safeguard data by encrypting it, controlling access and implementing systems to prevent data breaches. Most companies delete recorded conversations after a specified period.

🩺 AI scribes can make mistakes, which is why doctors must review AI-generated notes before signing them and adding them to the medical record. Most AI scribe software requires doctors to sign a user agreement, making them liable for all content in the medical record.

🩺Many AI scribes can only be used with English-speaking patients. Health equity advocates have raised concerns that this could widen health disparities.

🩺 You can always opt out of using an AI scribe during your doctor's visit. But opting out of AI in medicine more broadly could be tricky.

3 things to know before you go

Jawad Rizkallah / A selection of different flavored manoushe.

NPR's Breakfast Around the World series is spotlighting Lebanon's man'ouché, a beloved breakfast flatbread. It's a U.N.-certified part of intangible cultural heritage, with a unique twist crafted by generations of Lebanese. The Pan American Health Organization announced yesterday that the U.S. has lost its measles elimination status. It is now considered endemic because a strain has persisted in the country for more than a year. The oldest survivor of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Freeman Johnson, died this weekend at his Cape Cod home at the age of 106.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2026 NPR