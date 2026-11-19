New York State’s Empire AI has taken another step forward, with a groundbreaking on the University at Buffalo North Campus, where a permanent supercomputing center will be housed.

Empire AI is a $500 million public-private initiative involving higher education institutions throughout the state.

Governor Kathy Hochul was among those present for the ceremony.

“The decisions we make today, in laboratories and boardrooms and universities like this one, those decisions, the ramifications, will echo for generations to come, and across our economy and our families and the very fabric of how we live,” Hochul said. “This next great technological revolution has already arrived at our doorstep. Now it's our job, it's our moral imperative to harness these powers for good.”:

That good, the governor said, includes work by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to accurately diagnose lung cancer, work at Columbia University to create better weather tracking models, and at UB, speech therapy for children living with disabilities.

Tom Secunda, chair of Empire AI, says the technology and network changes the way research is conducted. It also helps the academic sector do more with less.

“We live in an interesting time where there's less money for academia, and so both private and the state are doing things to make sure that us here in New York State have the capacity not just for the tool, which is what this compute is, but for the researchers and for the data,” he said. “And that's one of our other initiatives: building a secure environment so that people can share data in a way that they haven't been able to do before.”

SUNY Chancellor John King, praising Empire AI, said it gives students at UB the opportunity to work with bigger data sets, bigger models, and more complex simulations to hopefully make faster discoveries. He added it also strengthens New York's research ecosystem, by giving the state a means to attract and keep more world-class researchers.

“It's also worth emphasizing that at SUNY we are already on track to achieve a 40-percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, and this work at Empire AI actually builds on that effort because we will leverage electricity from renewable and clean sources, and we will use processes like heat capture to make sure that the heat that is produced by the supercomputer is actually recycled to heat other buildings at UB,” King said.