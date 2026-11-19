Sylvester Stallone's underdog story Rocky was crowned the Best Picture at the 1977 Academy Awards. The film's most famous sequence shows the character Rocky Balboa training for his big heavyweight boxing championship.

He runs through trainyards, a crowded outdoor market, and a jogging path. He punches a speedbag, does push-ups and sit-ups, gets repeatedly jabbed in the stomach, and slugs frozen sides of beef with his bare knuckles. Finally, Rocky sprints up the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum, all the way to the top, where he jumps up and down and raises his arms in triumph.

Now the new movie I Play Rocky tells the story about how Stallone wrote and starred in his movie. It also celebrates the original cinematographer, Garrett Brown. He invented the Steadicam — which is still in use today.

For Rocky, Brown used his invention to shoot from inside the boxing ring; he also wove through the frozen meat locker and ran up those steps with Rocky.

"He's not just holding a camera, he's telling a story," says I Play Rocky director Peter Farrelly. Garrett's smooth camera movements captured Rocky's iconic moment at the top of the stairs that still — a half-century later — has fans cheering wildly.

"Garrett Brown was smart enough and savvy enough and artistic enough," says Farrelly, "[that] he didn't just shoot him going up the stairs, he followed him around and we got to be part of it as an audience."

All the while, Brown was filming with his invention strapped to his chest.

"It has a harness instead of being in your hands," Brown tells NPR about his Steadicam. "And at the business end of that arm is a so-called gimbal, so that any angular thing that I did not get through to the camera."

Brown's contraption included a fiber optic viewfinder strapped to his head. "I can only imagine what that looked like," he chuckles. "You have to be immune to embarrassment to try out inventions like that."

Brown's Steadicam earned him an Oscar in 1978. He went on to invent the Skycam, a flying camera for capturing live sports. He also invented the Mobycam and the Divecam for filming sports underwater, along with other camera innovations that have revolutionized cinematography.

But Brown actually started out in music, imitating the Kingston Trio in high school. In college, he met Alfred Dana Arioli, and they became the folk-singing duo Brown and Dana. They even sang and recorded the song "It Was a Very Good Year" two years before Frank Sinatra's version won a Grammy.

Lebrecht Music & Arts / Garrett Brown, inventor of the Steadicam, holds a workshop in 1985 on how to use the device in L'Aquila, Italy.

"We were pretty good. We recorded for MGM and did college concerts all around and so on," Brown reminisces. "For me, that ended with a car crash on the way from a gig in Winnipeg. Then the Beatles came out. We looked at each other and thought: 'we are toast.'"

Brown got out of folk music, and for a time was selling cars while teaching himself to become a filmmaker.

He started his own production company and began creating live-action videos for Sesame Street in the 1960s.

Brown also came up with new ways to shoot commercials.

"I did invent a weird, wonderful dog's eye view dolly," he says. "My little device made a very realistic point of view of a beagle. That intrigued the hell out of me."

Brown says he was fed up with the bigger, cumbersome dollies used to pull cameras. And he found handheld cameras too jerky.

"If you taped a camera to your head, which the French New Wave guys did, it looks horrible, very unlike what humans see," he says, "You know, we don't see it bouncing like that. We see it smooth."

Brown says he locked himself in a hotel room for a week in 1974 until he came up with a sketch for the Steadicam.

Then with his invention, he went all around Philadelphia taking what he called "30 impossible shots."

Those test shots caught the attention of filmmakers.

In 1976, Brown and his Steadicam wandered through a labor camp following the Woody Guthrie characters for the movie Bound for Glory.

Brown's "30 impossible shots" included him following his then-girlfriend — now wife Ellen, as she ran up those steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum. The same steps used in Rocky. You can see that original footage in the new film about Rocky.

Phil McCarten / Invision/AP Garrett Brown, winner of the Charles F. Jenkins Lifetime Achievement Award, poses for a portrait at the 67th Engineering Emmy Awards in 2015 in Los Angeles.

For the 1983 Star Wars film Return of the Jedi, Brown walked through a redwood forest shooting slower than one frame a second with his Steadicam. Speeded up, it created the 100 mph chase scene.

Later, Stanley Kubrick used Brown and his Steadicam for his 1990 horror film The Shining. The inventor has since shot many other films, including Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Brown says the Steadicam replicates the native human look, which is stable.

"It turns out that our eyes are internally stabilized by our inner ear," he says. "In fact, your human eye looks very much like a Steadicam, because when you walk, you don't even see yourself go up and down. You see a very smooth shot."

Brown says his invention takes a very skilled human to operate — something that could never be done realistically by AI.

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