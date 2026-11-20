Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

Democrats who won this month's election are looking to use their influence to block funding for the war in Iran before officially taking charge of Congress. President Trump launched attacks last winter without congressional approval, breaking from the tradition of seeking bipartisan support for wars.

Finn Gomez / Getty Images Reporters set up for a press conference outside of the U.S. Capitol Building on Nov. 19, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

🎧 Congress must pass a funding measure to avoid a shutdown by Dec. 11. NPR's Claudia Grisales tells Up First that Democrats hold leverage, since their votes are essential for the Republican-controlled Senate to meet the 60-vote threshold. Senate Democrats argue they should use their authority to end what they call an illegal war. Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine aims to include a provision to end war funding in the stopgap bill. Republicans counter that cutting war funding jeopardizes service members in the region. N.C. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis tells Grisales his party may need to explore alternatives if Democrats push for a shutdown. That could include using reconciliation to pass legislation without Democratic votes.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for the third time this year, underscoring a dilemma for Americans who see China as a business opportunity and a national security risk. Nvidia's former CEO, Jensen Huang, convinced Trump to approve several chip sales before his departure. The House Foreign Affairs Committee yesterday, in a highly unusual step, released a list of requests this year from Nvidia and AMD to sell chips directly to Chinese companies.

🎧 The Trump administration approved the sale of nearly 900,000 advanced chips to Chinese companies as of May 2026. Some of those approvals included well-known firms such as Alibaba and Tencent, which the Pentagon lists as having ties to China's military, NPR's Greg Myre says. During his second term, Trump shifted his stance on China, partly influenced by his relationship with Jinping. The two may meet again next month in Miami.

The U.S. Army has rescheduled the detonation of around 9,500 pounds of unstable lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown to Monday, Nov. 23. This decision comes after Iowa lawmakers and two environmental groups pushed for a delay. The plant, which manufactures various types of ammunition, has stored lead azide in a water-ethanol solution in underground tanks for 20 years. Recent inspections found that the tanks were too dry, leading to crystallization and instability. To prevent an accidental explosion, the Army wants to detonate the lead azide under controlled conditions.

🎧 Many Iowans were unaware of the situation until earlier this week, prompting the delay, says Eliza Billingham of NPR network station Iowa Public Radio. Acting Army Secretary Adam R. Telle said on social media that he directed Army Materiel Command to postpone the blasts until the "latest possible moment" before a forecasted drop in temperatures. Army spokesperson Justine Barati previously said that cold weather could make the situation more dangerous. Last month, the Army hosted an informational open house for Middletown residents and shared maps predicting the movement of lead dust. Those maps will need to be revised based on the new forecast, Billingham says. If the detonation proceeds, the Army, EPA and the University of Iowa will monitor air quality.

Picture show

Claire Harbage / NPR Environmentalist Jassim al-Asadi stands on a boat and looks out over the marshes where he grew up in southern Iraq. Despite having been kidnapped, tortured and accused by an Iran-backed militia of being an Israeli agent, Asadi is back in the marshes.

Iraqi environmentalist Jassim al-Asadi has dedicated his life to protecting Iraq's ancient marshlands. He even helped reflood areas that Saddam Hussein drained and set fire to decades ago to flush out resistance fighters. In February 2023, an Iran-backed militia kidnapped and tortured Asadi for two weeks on false charges that he was an Israeli spy who had ignited anti-government protests. He endured the trauma by reciting poetry until his Bani Asad tribe mobilized armed tribal fighters to secure his release. Once freed, he refused European asylum so he could continue his work. Today, despite drought and other hardships on the land, Asadi continues to monitor recovering water levels as wildlife slowly starts to return to the marshes.

Weekend picks

Rockstar Games / Grand Theft Auto VI protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, against the backdrop of the Miami-inspired Vice City.

Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

🍿 Movies: Being Heumann chronicles Judy Heumann, the "mother of the disability rights movement," and her coalition as they embark on a historic 1970s sit-in to advocate for disability rights legislation.

📺 TV: In the new British comedy-fantasy Small Prophets, a man summons magical spirits in an attempt to locate his long-missing girlfriend.

📚 Books: Longtime host of Reading Rainbow LeVar Burton shares his journey in his new memoir, Take My Word for It. He reflects on his life, both in and out of his iconic roles, and the unexpected twists he's encountered.

🎵 Music: On Graceland Way, singer-songwriter and harpist Mikaela Davis blends psychedelic and alternative country, showcasing her boundary-pushing harp play.

🎮 Gaming: After years of waiting, fans can now revel in the Bonnie-and-Clyde love story in Grand Theft Auto VI. The game is poised to steal the crown as the biggest entertainment launch ever with up to $5 billion in projected first-week sales, according to estimates.

❓ Quiz: What a week! A new James Bond was named, SpaceX made history and the Alaska Senate race was called. Think you were paying attention? Let's find out.

3 things to know before you go

STR / AP Pilgrims pray in front of the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Muslims will outnumber Christians by 2070, according to a new report.

A new Pew Research Center report shows that by 2035, Muslims will become the largest religious group globally, surpassing Christians. The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden announced that Fiona, the famous 9-year-old hippo, has died after failing to pass a hat she ingested more than a week ago. (via WVXU) Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed a bill yesterday banning New York City's 160-year-old horse-drawn carriage industry. Animal rights activists have fought for decades to end the practice. (via Gothamist)



This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2026 NPR