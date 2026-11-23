November 23, 2026; Washington, D.C. – NPR's interactive reading guide Books We Love has returned, offering hundreds of hand-picked recommendations from trusted voices from across the NPR Network — including Morning Edition's Michel Martin and Leila Fadel, All Things Considered's Scott Detrow, Book of the Day's Andrew Limbong and Fresh Air book critic Maureen Corrigan.

Building upon an archive that spans 14 years and includes over 4,500 titles, avid readers and aspiring bookworms can peruse Books We Love by category or combine tags like "Book Club Ideas," "Family Matters," or "Eye-Opening Reads" to discover the ideal match for themselves or a loved one.

This year's edition of Books We Love also includes a brand-new feature that allows readers to filter the collection by a specific critic or host to view their complete recommendation history, making it simple to follow the favorite reads of their favorite NPR personalities.

Another new feature in Books We Love this year is the "2026 Debuts" filter, which highlights the work of new authors.

More than just a "bestseller" roundup, Books We Love has become a go-to for bibliophiles and the book-curious alike. The guide reflects the careful, in-depth journalism and engaging perspectives NPR audiences expect — all handpicked by the reporters and hosts our audiences trust to make sense of the world.

Whether you're looking for a page-turner for your commute or a beloved bedside read, the 2026 collection delivers.

"We create Books We Love each year with our fellow readers in mind," said Meghan Collins Sullivan, NPR's senior editor for books and culture. "It's more than a top-10 list, it's a compilation of books from across genres that our colleagues have truly enjoyed, connected with, and found meaningful. We hope Books We Love helps readers discover stories they find exciting and powerful, too."

Explore the full Books We Love guide here.

Read more about the curation process behind Books We Love here.

For additional book-centric coverage, tune into NPR's Book of the Day podcast to hear interviews with authors highlighted in the 2026 guide.

Happy reading!

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