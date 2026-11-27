State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Yonkers Democrat who made history as the first Black woman to lead a legislative conference in Albany, died unexpectedly on Friday. She was 76.

Stewart-Cousins’ longtime spokesperson, Mike Murphy, confirmed her death. The cause was not immediately clear.

Her passing comes less than two weeks after Senate Democrats voted to give her another two-year term as majority leader, one of the three most powerful positions in New York state government.

It sent shockwaves through the state Capitol, where Stewart-Cousins was a towering figure who played an outsize role in all substantial legislation that has passed since Democrats took control of the Senate in 2018.

“Andrea was more than just a remarkable public servant,” said Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins, a longtime Stewart-Cousins ally. “She was a trailblazer, a dedicated advocate for the people of our county, and a leader whose impact will continue to be felt for generations.”

First elected to the Senate in 2006, Stewart-Cousins steadily rose through the ranks before her Democratic colleagues elected her minority leader in 2012.

Over time, she steadied what had been a tumultuous conference rocked by infighting and scandal. Under her watch, Democrats won enough seats over several election cycles to retake the Senate majority in 2018, knocking Republicans from the majority perch they had held for the better part of a century and making Stewart-Cousins the first woman to lead the Senate.

Since then, Stewart-Cousins was one of three people — along with the governor and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie — to negotiate state budgets and major pieces of legislation. As leader, she helped pass bills to strengthen state abortion protections and reform the criminal-justice system, including a dramatic reduction in the number of crimes subject to cash bail.

Stewart-Cousins’ tenure as majority leader bridged the terms of Gov. Kathy Hochul and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, both of whom expressed shock at the news of her death.

“New York is a better place because of her. And I am a better person for having known her,” Hochul said in a statement. “I will miss Andrea dearly.”

Cuomo called Stewart-Cousins a “trailblazer.”

“As the first woman and first Black woman to lead a legislative majority in New York state, she made history,” Cuomo said in a statement. “She stood up for her members and fought for what she believed was right, without hesitation and always with dignity, grace and class."

Tributes flowed in from elsewhere.

“A true trailblazer and a tireless champion for working families, Andrea made history as the first woman to lead a legislative chamber in New York State,” New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin posted on social media. “She devoted her life to public service, lifting up others and opening doors for generations of New Yorkers to follow.”

Prior to her time in the Senate, Stewart-Cousins served for more than a decade on the Westchester County Board of Legislators. In her early years, she worked for Gannett newspapers in Yonkers.

In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, a Buffalo-area Republican, said he is “greatly saddened by the news of [Stewart-Cousins’] passing.

“During my time in Albany, I have always respected and appreciated her partnership, dignity and demeanor,” he said. “While we didn’t always agree on policy, we shared a common belief in the value and importance of public service and the work we did on behalf of New Yorkers.”

Stewart-Cousins’ untimely death leaves a trail of uncertainty in Albany, where Democrats won at least 47 seats in the state Senate in November, giving them their largest majority in modern history heading into January’s legislative session.

Her conference had just unanimously reelected her as leader earlier this month, agreeing to remove an eight-year term limit in Senate rules that otherwise would have forced her to step down.

After the vote, Stewart-Cousins named Bronx Sen. Jose Serrano as deputy majority leader. Now, Senate Democrats will likely have to reconvene to choose a new leader before January.

The six-month legislative session runs through early June.

Stewart-Cousins is survived by her three children and six grandchildren, according to Murphy.